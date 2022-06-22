“I didn’t ruin Marilyn Monroe’s dress.”

Kim Kardashian

The socialite responds to the accusation of damaging the actress’s iconic dress, recently worn at the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian denies that she damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

The crystal-encrusted dress, which the Hollywood icon wore in 1962 while singing the famous “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy, had been loaned to the socialite by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! ahead of the Met Gala.

After the event, Scott Fortner’s Marilyn Monroe Collection, the largest private museum on Marilyn memorabilia, had reported a series of damage to the dress, sharing some photos to prove the lack of some crystals.

During an appearance on the Today Show, Kim flatly denied that she had done any damage to the outfit.

«I arrived on the red carpet in a bathrobe and slippers, I wore the dress at the end of the red carpet, then I went up the stairs and took it off. I must have kept it just three or four minutes. With Ripley’s we have worked very well together. Some people wearing gloves helped me put it on. “

Ripley’s denied the indiscretion last week, explaining how “the dress was in the same condition as it started” after the Kardashian show.

To get into the dress, the 41-year-old had to lose a whopping 7 kg. The diet then continued with the loss of another 2.5 kg.

“He taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health. From then on, I continued to eat healthily, ”Kim explained. «To date I have lost 9.5 kg. I don’t want to lose weight anymore, but I feel energetic like never before. I cut a lot of sugar from my diet, a lot of junk foods, a lot of fried food. I have completely changed my lifestyle ».

Covermedia