Hunter Schafer Joins The Hunger Games Prequel

To everything that drives the Hollywood machinery to squeeze sequels. It wasn’t enough to adapt the trilogy of books into four movies, Lionsgate is now developing a prequel to The Hunger Games (84%) that will tell the origin story of the fearsome President Snow. This project is now joined by actress Hunter Schafer, star of the popular series Euphoria (79%).

According to information from dead linethe young model and actress hunter schafer She has landed the role of Tigris Snow, the protagonist’s cousin and his most important confidant. The film, which will be titled The Song of Birds and Snakeswill see Panem’s future president throw himself into the dangerous game of politics after District 12’s tribute, a woman named Lucy (Rachel Zegler), challenges the Capitol.

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, the director behind the original four films, and is based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, the author of the literary saga. More recently, this filmmaker made the darker Operation Red Sparrow (58%), a story about Soviet spies starring Jennifer Lawrence. So we can expect something very similar to the franchise.

In case you don’t remember, The Hunger Games take place in a dystopia called Panem, a country made up of 12 districts ruled under the iron fist of a Capitol. He expresses his dominance over the rest by holding an annual competition with a couple of youngsters from each territory, who are chosen to fight each other to the death for the entertainment of the entire country.

The original saga stars Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence), one of the District 12 tributes and who at the end of the first installment manages to defeat the Capitol by refusing to kill her last opponent. Later, she would end up being the face of a revolution against Panem’s political system. The movies were one of the highest-grossing franchises of the past decade.

Schafer, meanwhile, has only a few years in the world of film and television. In the industry and among the public, she is best remembered as Jules, one of the leads in Euphoria (80%), HBO’s latest teen hit. In the series, her character is in a romantic relationship with another young woman in rehab (Zendaya) and she is in trouble for having sex with the father of one of her schoolmates.

The Song of Birds and Snakes is preparing to start production before the end of the year, which means that, at the earliest, we could see it in the summer or fall of 2023. If you still do not see the four original films, they are all available on HBO Max.

