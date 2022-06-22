Hugh Jackman remembers when he went to the cinema to see his debut

listen to this article listen to this article

In a recent interview on the occasion of the premiere of his new film, Reminiscence, Hugh Jackman He looked back to remember how impressed he had been to see the fans of the X Men accept as they accepted their version of Wolverine (Wolverines) when he debuted in the mutant group’s first film in 2000.

Yes, I will tell you about one of the moments that I like to relive around Logan. It was the first time I saw X-Men in a theater with an audience. And I did it because Tom Rothman, who was one of the executives at Fox at the time, said that if you want to understand that movie, you have to go see it with an audience in Times Square at 10 p.m. on a Friday night. And I thought, ‘Okay.’

The actor added that, because no one knew him at the time, he was able to go to the movies without anyone noticing.