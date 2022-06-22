“Hollywood Vampires”, the rock band where Johnny Depp follows his true passion: Music

the fame of Johnny Depp grew in recent months after starring in the most media defamation trial of Hollywood against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which in some way allowed him to publicize the alternative projects he has in the musicWhat is it his true passion. And few people know it, but before being an actor Depp wanted to be a guitarist and even during his adolescence he belonged to several rock bands until life took him to the world of cinema and movies.

In an interview for Actors Studiothe actor revealed that learned to play guitar from the age of 12 and dropped out of high school at age 16 in 1979 to pursue his dream of being a musician. In fact, the woman he married in 1983, Lori Anne Allison, was the sister of the bassist and singer of “Six Gun Method”a band to which he belonged for a short time.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Also, when he had a long relationship of 14 years with the French singer Vanessa Chantal Paradis, both connected their passion for musicsince although Depp dedicated himself to acting, on one occasion he directed the video clip of the song “L’incendie” of Paradise and wrote some songs with her.

Hollywood Vampires, Johnny Depp’s rock band

In addition to collaborating with some artists such as his friend Jeff Beck, with whom he released the song ‘This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr’, the ‘Scissorhands’ actor currently belongs to the rock group ‘Hollywood Vampires’ formed by Alice Cooper, joe perry of aerosmith Y Tommy Henriksen.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

They were formed in 2015 and according to what they have mentioned in some interviews, it is a group in which they have fun and do song covers what do you like about rock stars of the seventies.

De says that in 2011, Cooper needed a guitarist and he found out that Johnny Depp knew how to play the guitar, so he invited him to play in a pub and since then he belongs to the group.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

on one occasion Johnny Depp He said he hated the idea that people thought he jumped from acting to music and claimed that his foray into the rock group was to do what he loves to do most without having the goal of “being famous” for it.

“We did not form the Hollywood Vampires with the idea of ​​being a supergroup, the idea was to be a bar band, covering artists we admire and offering the opportunity for young audiences to discover somewhat forgotten songs by great groups,” he said.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Rock City Angels, Johnny Depp’s first band

One of the first major projects of Johnny Depp as musician was, in addition to the group “The Kids” which later changed the name to “Six Gun Method”, was the one of “Rock City Angels”in which although he had a short participation, it was a key piece for his career as a musician.

The band was founded in 1981 in Florida by singer Bobby Bondage and the bassist Andy Panick under the name “The Abusers” and time later they changed the name and adopted an image glam rock Y style hardcore punk.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

It was not until 1986 that Depp officially joined the group as a guitarist and even co-wrote the song. “Mary” from the first album called “Young Man’s Blues”. We leave it for you to enjoy:

might interest you