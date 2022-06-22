Here’s what billionaires are saying about the next recession

Multiple billionaires are now predicting a coming recession in the US economy before the end of next year, echoing the alarms sounded by financial institutions and CEOs as the Federal Reserve moved to tackle high inflation. with a steeper-than-expected rate hike.

Elon Musk: The richest person in the world in an interview at this time said that a recession is “inevitable at some point” and “most likely to happen” in the short term.

Bill Gates: The Microsoft co-founder shared a similar sentiment in an interview with Fareed Zakaria last month, where he said he agreed with “the bears” that the world is headed for an economic slowdown in the “near future” amid the fallout. of the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jamie Dimond: JP Morgan’s CEO has warned of an economic “hurricane” fueled by conflict in Ukraine and high inflation and said his bank is bracing for “poor results” earlier this month.

Carl Ican: The activist investor also warned of a recession “or even worse” in a CNBC interview in March, blaming high inflation and expressing doubts about whether the Fed could “engineer a soft landing.”

Ken Griffin: Citadel’s founder and CEO said in May that if the level of inflation remains around 8.5%, as it currently is, the Federal Reserve will have to “slam on the brakes pretty hard” to push the economy into a recession.

Gary Friedmann: The chief executive of home furnishings retailer RH referenced the movie “The Big Short” and said the US economy was facing one of its toughest periods since the Great Recession of 2008, on the quarterly earnings call of your company in March.

Warnings of a coming recession have mounted since the Federal Reserve decided last week to raise interest rates by 75 basis points to a target range of 1.5% to 1.75%, the steepest rate hike since 1994. Federal Reserve came after the Labor Department released data. earlier this month, showing a higher-than-expected annual inflation figure of 8.6% in May. This is the largest 12-month increase in consumer prices the country has seen in more than 40 years.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Sunday, President Joe Biden insisted that a recession was not “inevitable,” adding that people shouldn’t just “believe a warning” and instead wait and see which prediction is correct. . The president pointed to the low unemployment figures and also that the United States was in a stronger position than other countries to combat high inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also made similar comments Sunday saying a recession is “not at all inevitable” but she said she expected the economy to slow down. She added that reducing “unacceptably high inflation” was the top priority of the Biden administration.

In addition to billionaires, several major financial institutions and business leaders have also warned of an upcoming recession, either by the end of this year or sometime next year. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs updated its forecast to a 30% chance of a recession in the next 12 months, up from 15% in April. A day earlier, Japanese investment bank Nomura warned that a “mild recession” sometime in late 2022 was now more “likely”.

Deutsche Bank, the first bank to project an upcoming recession at the end of 2023, revised its forecast on Friday, saying it now expects an “earlier and somewhat more severe recession.” The German investment bank now predicts a 3.1% GDP contraction in the third quarter of 2023. In a recent note, Moody’s Analytics chief economist warned that the risks of a recession were “uncomfortably high” and “increasing.”

Both Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman and Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf expect the looming recession to be neither very deep nor long; however, the former puts the odds at “50-50”, while the latter suggests that it would be “hard to avoid”. Ark Capital CEO Cathy Wood slammed the Fed’s sharp rate hike in a Twitter thread over the weekend and suggested the US has already slipped into a recession in the first quarter of 2022.

Originally published on Forbes USA

