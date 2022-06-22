HBO Max announced the date on which the film starring Tom Holland will premiere on its streaming platform

“Uncharted”, one of the great movies Sony for him 2022the past arrived February 17th to movie theaters in Colombia and much of the world. And it is that the tape that has Tom Holland In the role of Nathan Drake Already Mark Wahlberg What Sulli, It was the first major Hollywood production to premiere at this 2022.

Now, for those who couldn’t see it in theaters a few months ago or for those who want to see it again from the comfort of their home, hbo max revealed the date on which this blockbuster reaches its catalog. And it is that according to what was announced by this streaming platform, “Uncharted” will be released next July 8, 2022, being one of the most outstanding premiere films of the month.

“Uncharted”which stands out for its great visual effects and spectacular action scenes, has in its cast Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Sully, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazier, and Tati Grabielle as Braddock.among many others.

The person in charge of directing the film is Reuben Fleischerwho caught the attention of Hollywood with comedy Zombieland (2009) and that he rose to direct the tape of the villain of ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Venom’ (2018).

The plan to bring to the big screen the adventures of “Uncharted” has been going around Hollywood during the last decade without being able to materialize until now.

directors like David O. Russell (“Silver Linings Playbook”, 2012) or Travis Knight (“Bumblebee”, 2018)among many others, were linked to this project until fleischer took the reins.

Mark Wahlberg confirmed a few months ago how he experienced the filming of this film about “Uncharted”which will serve as a prequel to the plots of the video game: “In principle I was going to play Nathan Drake but I got old (smiles). So now I will play Sully and Tom Holland will play Nathan Drake […] “This movie feels like ‘Indiana Jones’, ‘Romancing the Stone’ (1984) or ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ (1968). I fell in love with the script and we’ll see how things evolve to create something new and different“, said.

As for its box office results, “Uncharted” managed to raise $401 million in its passage through the cinemas of the world: 148 million coming from the rooms United States and Canada and the rest $253 million from the rest of the planet.