Goodbye Tristan! Khloé Kardashian has a new boyfriend; this is what is known

The player later admitted to having sex with the 31-year-old woman, before confessing in January that a paternity test had shown he was the father of her child.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their first baby.

Recently, the socialite said that watching the drama that unfolds in reality the kardashians it represented a kind of “therapy” for her.

“It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things. I like to see how the whole family – not about this situation, but about any situation – we stand with each other in difficult times,” he said.

Khloé Kardashian has also not commented on what the fitness coach said.

He also thanked the team and showrunner of the kardashians for making her feel comfortable enough to share intimate moments on the show.

“We are very fortunate and honored by it, and (showrunner) Danielle (King) is with us in the field every day. If we don’t feel safe and comfortable telling our stories, or feel like we can be vulnerable. … yeah, we know it’s going to go to the big screen one day, but you can be your raw, open self when you have a great team around you.”