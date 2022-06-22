The challenges Y Missions of the week 3 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday 06/23/2022 at 15:00 CEST. Here we tell you which is each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch, extracted directly from the game via data mining. We leave you with all this information just below:

Fortnite Season 3: Week 3 Leaked Missions

Blow up an enemy player with a Shock Grenade (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Smash or roll runaway rocks with a melee weapon (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds of coming out of the water (0/75) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Get the maximum shield in a temple (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Jump from a trampoline (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Charge an opponent while riding a boar (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Get 3 seconds in the air inside a ground vehicle (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Upgrade a pistol at an Upgrade Bench (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Hide in a container and a portable toilet in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

All these challenges and missions were added to the Fortnite file system with the patch 21.10the second content update of Chapter 3 Season 3. As we discussed above, these Challenges and Missions will be available from Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST except for the last two; the weekly missions are always seven, but in each weekly round Epic Games usually adds a couple of extra challenges to replace any of the other seven in case there is an unforeseen problem.

In Meristation you will have guides for each and every one of these Challenges as soon as they are active in the game. Until then, we recommend you visit our Fortnite guide to get help with different aspects of the game, where to find all the characters or how to improve weapons.

