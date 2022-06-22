Filter video of Amber Heard being unfaithful to Johnny Depp with Cara Delevingne

Amber He has always denied that he was unfaithful to Johnny and maintains that his relationship with the owner of Tesla began when he had already separated.

Amber Heard has continued to be involved in controversy after the media trial against Johnny Depp. She was recently spotted at a discount store in New York City. This after it was ruled that he has to pay Depp 10 million dollars and that his lawyer referred that Heard does not have the money to do it.

Amber Heard’s image was very bad after the trial.

According to the videos presented by TMZ, Amber He spent several minutes in a TJ Maxx, known for its low prices, in the company of his sister, with whom he argued about the price of white linen pants.

Realizing the presence of the paparazzi, she and her sister left the place. TMZ don’t know if finally Amber Heard and her sister were able to buy the clothes they had selected, but they assure that the movie star is not having a good time financially.



After the verdict, the actress must pay her ex 10.5 million dollars, but according to her lawyers, she would not be able to do so and they could reach an agreement. It’s definitely a precarious time in the performer’s life because she’s also at risk of losing a lot of work in the future.