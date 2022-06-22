Fans demand respect for Adam Sandler after the premiere of ‘Claw’ and want him at the Oscars – FayerWayer

since it premiered ‘Claw’ more than one has been willing to analyze the direction that Adam Sandler’s career is taking, Well, despite the fact that he has not abandoned comedy, he has been willing to show another more dramatic and serious side that is well part of his personality.

And it is that in this production you can see a more mature actor who is more than ever willing to remove the label of comedian to make way for a new, more complex version and with which he will surely win many fans who applaud and follow each of his projects in which he is in front of and behind the cameras, because after the agreement he reached with Netflix, he is willing to go for more and provide quality entertainment for all tastes.

That is why after the premiere of this film, more than one faithful fan has taken on the task of defending this new facet of Sandler, since he has also had several “haters” who have indicated that they do not perceive with good eyes the turn that he is now giving his career.

Fans demand respect for Adam Sandler after the premiere of ‘Claw’

This generated an extensive debate on social networks, as there are still those who Adan Sandler continue in his work of making the public laugh, situation that did not occur so noticeably in ‘Claw’ which was what many wanted or expected to see even for peak moments of this story. This annoyed some of his followers, while others saw this change with very good eyes, with which he also shows his interest in offering more than the gift of making others laugh through his stories.

Some even argued that this production could well lead him to be nominated for the prestigious Oscars, because it shows his most human, sensitive, serious side and willing to show a change not only professionally, but also very personally. As if that were not enough, there are those who consider this plot to be very motivating and inspirational, since in it Sandler assumes a role of mentor and of being the one who leads others to get ahead, despite adversity or obstacles that may prevent them from achieving goals.

Hence more than one viewer consider very loyal continue to support this type of proposal that is now being offered by this actor and director who is willing to show a before and after in his career that has been plagued with success, despite criticism.