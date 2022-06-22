Error makes you lose all progress and content in Fall Guys

We bring a new and interesting detail of one of the most outstanding games of the moment among Nintendo Switch users, which has recently been confirmed. Is about Fall Guys for Nintendo Switch.

In this case, we have been able to learn that there is a problem that can cause complete loss of progress in the game. Specifically, it seems that this occurs when using an Epic Games account not linked to the original profile. There are users who report losing all the progress they had when trying to link their original profile to the Epic account. On Nintendo Switch they do not have any of their content and they have not been able to find them when reviewing their original game on other platforms such as PlayStation or PC.

For now it has not been confirmed if this bug is being worked on from the development team. You can share in the comments if something similar has happened to you.

It is now available for free

Current players will receive a Legacy Pack

More collaborations and a season pass will be announced soon

Offers cross-play and cross-progression on all platforms

Runs in Switch portable mode at 720p and 30fps and in TV (dock) mode at 1080p and 30fps

Dash and dodge your way to victory in the pantheon of clumsiness. Rookie or professional? Alone or in a group? Fall Guys offers fun in concentrated doses and in constant evolution. The only thing more important than winning is looking as ridiculous as possible, so put on the silliest costume you’ve got because this is about to start.

