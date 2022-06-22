Ephemeris of June 22: What is celebrated today in Mexico and the world?

A day like today, but from 2005, Colombia approves the Justice and Peace Law, which regulates the reintegration of those who hand over their weapons. These are the ephemeris of this June 22 and the Catholic saints.

Other ephemeris of today June 22

1675.- Foundation of the Greenwich Observatory, during the reign of Charles II of England.

1792.- Assassination of the governor of Yucatan (Mexico), Lucas de Gálvez.

1815.- Napoleon abdicates for the second time, ending the government of the Hundred Days after the defeat at Waterloo.

1866.- Uprising in Madrid against the Government of Isabel II presided over by O’Donnell.

1898.- US troops land in Cuba and Santiago capitulates.

1911.- Coronation of George V of England.

1928.- José Farabundo Martí joins the Army for the Defense of the National Sovereignty of Nicaragua led by Augusto César Sandino.

.- The first international telephone line is inaugurated in Chile, connecting Santiago with Mendoza (Argentina), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Montevideo (Uruguay).

1933.- The German National Socialist authorities ban the German Social Democratic Party (SPD).

1940.- World War II: France surrenders to Nazi Germany.

1941.- World War II: the German Army invades the Soviet Union.

1963.- The constitutional reform to articles 54 and 63 is published to establish the system of party deputies, precedent of plurinominal representation.

1965.- Vietnam War: first US air raid on northern Hanoi.

1966.- Premiere in Los Angeles of the film “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (“Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf?”).

1970.- El Salvador and Honduras agree to create a demilitarized zone of three kilometers on each side of the border.

1971.- President Juan José Torres declares a state of emergency in Bolivia to prevent a coup.

1973.- The “Skylab” crew returns to Earth after a 28-day space flight.

1981.- The Spanish Congress approves the divorce law.

.- The Spanish group Mecano publishes its first great success, “Today I can’t get up”.

1983.- The Spanish-Argentine mathematician Luis Antonio Santaló receives the Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research.

1986.- World Cup in Mexico: Maradona scores a goal with his hand, “the hand of God”, against the British team.

1990.- “Checkpoint Charlie”, the most popular crossing point of the Berlin Wall, is dismantled.

1994.- The UN authorizes the French intervention in Rwanda to stop the genocide.

2001.- Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, in prison since 1993, are released for murdering the 10-year-old boy James Bulger in Bootle (United Kingdom).

2004.- In Peru, 700 students take the National University of Trujillo, demanding the resignation of the rector and vice-rectors for corruption.

2010.- Longest tennis match in history. The American John Isner (winner) and the French Nicolás Mahut played a match of 11 hours, 6 minutes and 23 seconds, between June 22 and 24 and 183 games were played.

2012.- Rajá Pervez Ashraf, elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.

.- The Paraguayan Senate dismisses the country’s president, Fernando Lugo, and Federico Franco assumes the Presidency.

2013.- The US accuses Edward Snowden of espionage and asks Hong Kong to arrest him.

2019.- Bangkok Declaration to combat pollution in the seas.

births

1818.- Ignacio Ramírez, journalist, intellectual and liberal politician, known by the pseudonym “Necromancer” is born. He was one of the most important ideologues of the liberal Reformation.

1906.- Billy Wilder, American filmmaker.

1910.- Konrad Zuse, German engineer, creator of the first digital computer, the Z3.

1922.- Mauro Bolognini, Italian film director and set designer.

1932.- Soraya, former Empress of Iran.

1936.- Kris Kristoferson, American singer and actor.

1939.- Ada Yonath, Israeli chemist, Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

1943.- Klaus Maria Brandauer, Austrian actor.

1949.- Meryl Streep, American actress.

1952.- Graham Greene, Canadian actor.

1962.- Álvaro Urquijo (“The Secrets”), Spanish singer and composer.

1964.- Dan Brown, American writer.

1966.- Emmanuelle Seigner, French actress.

deaths

1865.- Ángel Saavedra, Duke of Rivas, Spanish writer.

1969.- Judy Garland, American actress and singer.

1976.- Fofó (Alfonso Aragón), Spanish clown.

1984.- Joseph Losey, American film director.

1987.- Fred Astaire, American dancer and actor.

1989.- Lee Calhoun, American athlete, Olympic champion.

1999.- Eugenio Florit, Cuban poet.

2004.- Robert William Bemer, American pioneer of computer programming.

2006.- Peter Russell, British Hispanist.

2015.- Laura Antonelli, Italian actress.

2020.- Joel Schumacher, American filmmaker.

.- Steve Bing, American producer.

catholic saints

Saint Thomas More

Saint Alban of Verulam

holy virgin consortia

Saint Eusebius of Samosata

Saint Flavius ​​Clement

Saint John Fisher

Saint Nicetas of Remesiana

Saint Paulinus of Nola

Blessed Innocent V pope

These were the most important ephemeris of what is celebrated this June 22 and the Catholic saints.