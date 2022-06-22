Chivas ‘pressured’ Orbelín Pineda in networks with meme

Chivas does not give up on its attempt to repatriate Orbelin Pinedawho would return to Mexico for how little he has played in Spain.

The ‘Maguito’ does not fit into the plans Celta Vigodirected by Edward Coudet. The group from Vigo does not want to lend it, it intends to sell it, so it would accept the offer from the Guadalajara team.

The 26-year-old midfielder arrived this Wednesday afternoon at Guadalajarafans saw him at the airport, took pictures of him and uploaded them to social networks, which caused a stir.

Atletico fans are excited, because the club published a meme to ‘put pressure’, now they hope that they will make the official announcement soon and that they will make a live broadcast when they sign their contract, as they did with the other reinforcements.

“Hey, Orbelin. You, me, celebrating goals with the Flock. I don’t know, think about it”, was the publication that generated thousands of reactions on Twitter.

Chivas reached an agreement with Celta Vigonow he just has to finish convincing the player, who is waiting for other offers from Europealthough it seems difficult for another club to buy his letter.

Orbelin Pineda is very loved in Guadalajaraas he was one of the figures of the team that won the title of the MX League in the Closing 2017under the orders of Matias Almeyda.

The owner and president of Chivas, Amaury Vergarawants to drop a bomb in this summer market, after fans criticized him for not signing Victor Guzmanstar of Pachuca.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: MARIO CARRILLO: ‘ALEXIS VEGA IS MORE COMPLETE THAN CABECITA RODRÍGUEZ’