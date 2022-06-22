Brad Pitt revealed how his life changed after separating from Angelina Jolie: he began to live better

In a new interview, Brad Pitt is honest and talks about all the darkness he experienced when he smoked and drank without moderation, habits that he abandoned completely, after his separation from Angelina Jolie. Furthermore, he shared that, for the first time in his life, he begins to recognize the depression It has been with him practically since childhood.

Six years have passed since Brad and Angelina announced their separation, a very dark stage for both, however, it also meant the breaking point for the 58-year-old actor who paid attention to the consequences that had caused two of his great vices, alcohol and the tobacco.

This was how he indicated it in a new interview, granted to the magazine “GQ”, in which Pitt assured that moderating his consumption was no longer an option for him. “I don’t have the ability to smoke just one or two a day,” he acknowledged, hinting that he can’t put on a costume and pretend that one day he wants to smoke or drink and the next he doesn’t: “I’m going to drive to the ground . I’ve lost my privileges.”

In addition, the actor assured that he is no longer at an age where he can live life carefree, accompanied by the pleasures that seemed fun in youth, or capable of dissolving all problems. “I’m that age where nothing good comes out of it,” he acknowledged.

Another of the topics that the actor from “The Fight Club” addressed was when he went to Alcoholics Anonymous for a year and a half, a decision he made after Angelina filed for divorce. At that time, he recalled, he felt very comfortable with the group with which he sat down to share his experience with drinking, because one of the fears that prevented him from attending therapy was the risk of being publicly exposed.

“(…) I had seen things from other people that had been recorded while they spilled their entrails, and that is simply appalling to me,” he confided to the magazine.

The relationship that Brad had with alcohol was not anything, because now, in retrospect, the Hollywood actor has suggested that he suffers from prosopagnosia, one of the consequences of alcoholism, also known as facial blindness, which occurs when a person forgets or It makes it hard for you to remember people or events that happened while you were under the influence of alcohol.

Brad expressed that since he was a child he had felt very alone in life, and it was not until recently that he began to experience the greater closeness he had shared with his friends and family.

To delve into the way he feels in the present, the actor indicated that it is a feeling that could be contradictory – if you try to see life as if it had moments in which everything goes well and others in which everything goes wrong. – because he lives hand in hand with pain and happiness, at the same time, which he recognizes is beginning to see life with maturity.

“I was always moving with the currents, drifting one way and the next,” he continued. “I think I spent years with low-grade depression, and it wasn’t until I came to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of myself, the beauty and the ugliness, that I was able to catch those moments of joy,” he said.

Finally, Pitt said that he considers that he is in his last stage, so he has to sit down and seriously think about how he wants to lead his life from now on.

