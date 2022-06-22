Black Adam, the JSA protagonist of the new cinecomic poster with The Rock

The theatrical debut of Black Adam, the cinecomic starring The Rock in production for years now. And in the film we will also have the opportunity to see a group of heroes still unpublished on the big screen, the JSA, the protagonist of this new poster.

We will have to wait a few more months to see the anti-hero of Dwayne Johnson in theaters (Black Adam’s release has been postponed to fall) but Warner Bros. recently showed us a first trailer for Black Adam, and now on Twitter a new poster and mock-ups for more promotional materials of the movie.

In the poster you find in the post at the bottom of the news, in particular, you can admire the JSA (Justice Society of America) full.

The group of superheroes that chronologically precedes the more famous Justice League in the comics will be formed in the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone and Dr. Fate’s Pierce Brosna. In addition, the inevitable protagonist of the film, the Teth-Adam of The Rock.

And as the former wrestling champion has constantly reminded us for some time now, the hierarchy of power is changing in theDC universe. But who will conquer the summit? We will only find out in the cinema.