ASAP Rocky and Rihanna’s great love story: from how they met to the first official kiss

These are good times for the couple formed by Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, who are expecting their first child and without a doubt they are living one of the most beautiful love stories and respectful of the panorama of world stars.

If we take into account the tortuous list of romances that the singer has experienced throughout her sentimental history, with sinister episodes such as that of Chris Brown and the toxic relationship of abuse that trapped her for a good season, It is good news that the diva has finally found the one who seems to be the love of her life and the future father of her first child. Fans are delighted with the photos of the singer’s pregnancy, which have been circulating on the networks for months.

Surely you are wondering how did she and the rapper get to know each other. We tell you.

that’s how they met

To understand how it all started for this couple, you have to go back to 2012. The year brought the first time that networks and the press were able to establish a connection between the two. By then, RiRi released a remix of her song with great success cockiness at the MTV MVA gala, where the rapper appeared as a guest star, and in the manner of a high school suitor who has not overcome acne and muscle shyness, he threw the first chip in front of the entire audience in a somewhat expeditious way.

First, he grabbed his ass; then she planted a sort of chaste kiss on his cheek. Curious way to be subtle: grab someone’s buttock and offer him an apparently courteous gesture, that dove kiss (“cucurrucú, RiRi, cucurrucú”), so lightly, that already press, the fans and even the neighbor of the sixth interpreted as the first sign of fever. Luckily, without beatings, police, arrest warrants and police station; Thank God, Rocky is not Chris Brown; one of RiRi’s ex-boyfriends and bad beasts.

That butt-grabbing kiss was just the first stop in a series of subsequent encounters for the couple over the next eight years. They showed such good harmony then that Rihanna returned to ask the rapper to join her in another project. In 2013, ASAP participated in the opening act of one of the legendary tours of the singeron the occasion of the release of ‘Diamonds’ to the market.

Did you have time on that tour to ask yourself about tastes, hobbies, in-laws, ex-partners, favorite Netflix Christmas movies, corpses in the freezer and even culinary tastes? Most likely, yes, because that same year the second moment of apparent adolescent petting arrived, when the rapper premiered the video clip of Fashion Killa. They hunted them down behind the scenes again, as if about to say to each other “you fit on my raft, Jack”.

months before that, they asked the rapper on many occasions what was the nature of their relationship with RiRi, whether solid, gaseous, or what. With a stubborn shrug, the singer spent months denying what the press and fans suspected with the little knot in his stomach. In very different ways, but always with the same underlying message, the thing ended by denying the greatest. “She’s my friend”. “We are just getting to know each other, there is nothing else”. People have been beheaded for white lies told more gracefully.

Finally together

During the following years the press continued to offer different versions of the same conclusion. The classic “Si os gustáis pos liaros” adapted to the lives of two celebrities who They have loved each other since the moment they saw each otheras the rapper already demonstrated when he stated in an interview for GQ that RiRi “is the love of my life”.