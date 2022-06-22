Ariana Grande buys Cameron Diaz a luxurious mansion of more than 4 million dollars

According to specialized media, Ariana Grande bought a mansion in the Hollywood Hills for $4.9 million dollars. The property belonged to Cameron Diaz for almost two decades, but the actress never lived there.

The singer is married to Dalton-Gomez, a recognized real estate seller in California; so the purchase-sale of the property was carried out in an operation outside the market, so there are not many details.

The one-story property was built in 1950, and has an area of ​​1,798 square feet; It has two bedrooms and with 2.5 bathrooms. Regarding the exterior, it is said that it has terraces, extensive green areas, access to a hillside and a view of the city, according to the Dirt portal.

What is Ariana Grande’s heritage?

Ariana Grande has several properties including a mansion in the same area valued at $9 million dollars and one more in Montecito that he bought from comedian Ellen DeGeneres; so it is believed that her new property is not for Ariana, but for someone else in her family.

Meanwhile, the actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden They have a property in Montecito and according to local media it is priced at $12.67 million.

Recommended video: Chris Evans opened up about Shakira