Argentine Soccer Player’s Day, why is it celebrated on June 22? | Chronicle

If all professions, meals or actions have their day on this planet, how could the practitioner of the most wonderful sport of all: soccer in our country not have it? It is for this reason that every June 22 is celebrated the Argentine Soccer Player’s Dayin tribute to the second historical goal of Diego Armando Maradona against the English (victory of 2 to 1), during the Mexico World Cup 1986 held at the stadium Aztec of the Mexico City.

This emotional and unforgettable event was previously celebrated on May 14, to commemorate the goal of the Argentine soccer team against the English team by the player Ernest Grilloin the match held at the Stadium Monumental of Argentina in 1953, with a 3-1 victory for Argentina over England.

However, in the month of August 2020, the organization Argentinian soccer players unionized requested the change of date, justifying that the so-called “Goal of the Century” made by Maradona in 1986 represented the best goal in the history of the World Cup and of the 20th century.

In this sense, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) approved said proposal, modifying the date of the ephemeris from the year 2021, that is, this date came to renew the one mentioned above.

Diego Maradona: that afternoon in Mexico

As for the “Best goal in World Cup history” for many analysts, fans and people “on foot”, took place in the Soccer Cup held in Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986, where the teams from Argentina and England met, to play the quarterfinals of one of the most glorious matches of all time, against the presence of more than 114,000 people at the sports venue.

On that memorable afternoon, Diego Armando Maradona executed masterful and synchronized movements, turning the second goal into the famous “Goal of the Century”, that granted the victory to the Argentine team in the 55th minute and their pass to the semifinal, where they waited Belgium. This meant Argentina’s victory in the world championship, forever etched in the memory of thousands of fans and the Argentine people.

Ernesto Grillo’s goal against the English (File).



It should be noted that this goal has been cataloged as the best in the history of all football World Cups and of the 20th century, after carry out an online survey.

Guillermo Brown: Father of the National Army

1777 – Was born William Brown, who was an Irish naval admiral who devoted his life to the national navy in the struggles for national independence, and for this reason, he is considered the father of the Argentine Navy. He also knew how to confront the Brazilian empire and the Anglo-French blockade in the 1840s.

Meryl Streep: jewel of cinema

1949 – Was born meryl streepwho is an American actress of film, theater and television, who won three Oscars for her participation in the films “Kramer vs. Kramer”, “Sophie’s Choice” Y “The woman of iron“. He also won nine Golden Globes and two BAFTA Awards.

Cindy Lauper: successful and charismatic

1953 – Was born Cindy Lauper, who is an American singer, actress, philanthropist and businesswoman who sold millions of records with which she rose to fame. Several of her songs reached number one in the ranking and some of them are “Girls just want to have fun” either “Time After Time”, among other.

José Meolans: shark in the pool

1978 – Was born Jose Meolans, who is a swimmer who participated in four Olympic Games (1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008), in four Pan American Games (1995, 1999, 2003, when he won a gold medal in the 100 meters and 2007) and in 10 World Championships the specialty. He won two Konex awards in 2000 and 2010.

Fred Astaire: on tiptoe

1987 – He died Frederick Austerlitz, better known as Fred Astaire, who was an American dancer, actor, singer, choreographer and television presenter. He won an Oscar Award in 1950 for his lifetime achievement and three Golden Globes. One of his remembered movies is “Second Chorus”.