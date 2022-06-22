Amber Heard has the ‘most perfect’ face in the world, according to scientific study

After being caught buying discounted clothing at a chain store located in the United States, the name of Amber Heard stirred up again.

And it is that the actress who carried out a fierce legal battle against her ex-husband, Johnny Deppwas considered as the famous with the most perfect face in the world.

The information was recovered this Tuesday by the journalist Javier Poza, during the program of shows that he leads through the signal of Radio Formula.

The communicator cited the golden ratio study carried out by Dr. De Silva, who is attached to the Center for Advanced Facial Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery in London.

Experts used algorithm technology to create analysis methods to help determine how to improve a person’s facial features.

“We have come up with a new computerized mapping technique that can calculate how to make subtle improvements to facial shapes. With this innovative technology, we have solved some of the mysteries about what makes someone physically beautiful,” he explained.

Amber Heard has the most perfect face in show business because she has a golden ratio of 91.85%

Dr. De Silva tested his facial map software on some faces of actresses and Hollywood personalities; that’s how discovered that Amber Heard’s face is the most perfect of all the ones he measured.

“Having created the software and algorithms for the key points on the face, I thought it would be a good idea to test the system on some of the most beautiful women in the world.”

“The results were surprising and showed that several famous actresses and models have facial features that are close to those of the ancient Greeks, who had principles of physical perfection.”

The beauty of the protagonist of Aquaman was followed by Kim Kardashian, with 91.39%; Kate Moss, with 91.06%; Emily Ratajkowski, with 90.8%; Kendall Jenner, with 90.18%; Helen Mirren, with 89.93% 7; Scarlett Johansson, with 89.82%; Selena Gómez, with 89.57%; Marilyn Monroe, with 89.41% and Jennifer Lawrence, with 89.24%.

This is how science determined that Amber Heard has the ‘most perfect’ face in the world. What do you think? Leave us your comments and continue #OpeningTheConversationwith Radio Formula.