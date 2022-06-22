Amber Heard has the most perfect face, according to science

Amber Heard has the most perfect faceat least according to a series of tests carried out based on the famous golden ratio and which show a high compatibility with this Greek calculation.

This was announced by Doctor Julian DeSilvabelonging to London Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgerywho analyzed various faces of actresses to find the one that came closest to perfection.

In his analysis he used a technique called facial mapping, with which he compared the proportions of various famous faces, finding that Amber Heard comes closest to perfection with the golden ratio.

According to DeSilva, the actress reaches 91.85% compatibility with the Greek scalebeing above other famous personalities.

The analysis found that their balance in terms of factions is almost perfect. Image: London Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery.

Amber Heard has the most perfect face, but she has competition

We do not know exactly who was selected for this curious experiment, but of the 1,618 people analyzed, the doctor revealed some names to highlight their characteristics.

Though his features didn’t quite fit Greek perfection, Kim Kardashian had the most perfect eyebrows, while Scarlett Johansson scored high marks with her eyes.

A look close to perfection. Image: via Twitter.

Rihanna proved to have the closest face shape to perfection and Emily Ratajkowski better defined lips.

Julian De Silva stated that thanks to technology it was possible to analyze the relationship of the golden ratio in real faces.

It is necessary to clarify that this parameter is not a beauty standard or anything like thatsimply compare the proportions of the factions.

just remember that malcolm reese he had a perfect face but it was not beautiful.

Follow us on our social networks for more news.