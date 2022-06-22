a new boyfriend after Tristan Thompson

When yet another betrayal scandal struck Khloé Kardashian last December, even the haters lost their words. After the first betrayal, in fact, Koko had trusted Tristan Thompson after the photos of the basketball player clinging to Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s (ex) best friend, had gone around the world, mainly moved by the desire to keep the family united for the love of daughter True.

With 2021 winding down, however, the basketball player was sued by Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols for the maintenance of their son Theo born in early December “after a sexual relationship that lasted months” and Kim’s sister has fallen the world over him. . But after the storm there is always the rainbow: second People, Khloé Kardashian would have a new love.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The American magazine is certain: the young entrepreneur would be in the early stages of a new relationship. According to the insider, Kardashian “feels really good about her new mystery man, a private equity investor who was introduced to her a few weeks ago at a dinner by her sister Kim Kardashian.” The cupid of this new couple is their sister Kim, happily linked to actor and comedian Pete Davidson since October.

A little while ago, the photos of the hug between Khloé and Tristan were published in the newspapers are not to be interpreted as proof of a flashback also because “the two hardly ever talk, except when it comes to matters of co-parenting”. The betrayal with the Texan personal trainer, told in the last episode of The Kardashianswas “devastating” for Khloé, and seeing him on TV these days was a real “form of therapy”, proving how important family support is in the darkest moments.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Also according to the aforementioned source, the ex-couple’s shots are of a family lunch held on Saturday after the dance recital by True, the 4-year-old daughter of Kardashian and the Chicago Bulls star. Also present at the table at the Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas were Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott along with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, Kim with her children and also Kanye West, recently in “good” with her ex wife.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The identity of Khloé’s mystery man identified by is still unknown People, but the paparazzi are already at work. It must be said that on Friday, Kardashian denied an online rumor that she was dating “another NBA player”, writing under an Instagram post that the rumor is “definitely NOT true !!!”, and then commenting ” i am not seeing anyone. I’m happy to focus on myself and my daughter for a while. ‘ Truth or misdirection?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io