13 celebrity couples who have spoken about their huge age difference

3.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are a decade apart, as Nick first snuck into their DMs when he was 23 and she was 33 (although the two didn’t date until nearly two years later). “People have criticized us a lot for it and continue to do so,” Priyanka previously told InStyle. “I find it really amazing when the opposite is the case and the guy is older and nobody cares and people actually like him.”