13 celebrity couples who have spoken about their huge age difference
“She might have thought I was the grandfather.” – George Clooney
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have a 21-year age difference, and were first seen when Florence was 23 and he was 44. After facing backlash for a birthday post she dedicated to Zach, she said in Instagram: “I’m 24, I don’t need to be told who I should and shouldn’t love.”
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor first met over dinner in 2005, but got back together 10 years later after Holland snuck into Sarah’s direct messages. Holland, now 79, spoke about Sarah being 32 years her junior: “A big age difference is a challenge for any relationship. And she’s very brave. She’s very brave, she’s very honest and She’s going to live her truth. So I’m basically following her lead and feeling lucky.”
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are a decade apart, as Nick first snuck into their DMs when he was 23 and she was 33 (although the two didn’t date until nearly two years later). “People have criticized us a lot for it and continue to do so,” Priyanka previously told InStyle. “I find it really amazing when the opposite is the case and the guy is older and nobody cares and people actually like him.”
Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio were first linked when she was 20 and he was 43. “There are a lot of relationships in Hollywood — and in world history — where people have big age differences,” Camila told the LA Times in 2019. “I just think anyone should be able to date whoever they want.”
There is a 20-year age difference between Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham, who apparently met in 2009. Rosie, now 35, reportedly said, “Age is nothing more than a number!” on an Instagram Live in 2020.
George Clooney, now 61, originally thought his wife Amal would not be interested in him because of their age difference. “I liked her, but I didn’t want to jump into the void, I couldn’t tell if she liked me because I’m 17 years older than her. She might have thought I was the grandfather,” he recalled.
Heidi Klum met her husband, Tom Kaulitz, when he was 28 years old. “Many people did not give us good predictions when we started dating because I am 16 years older than him. But I think it does feel good when the door of the house is closed and it is clear what we have together, I think that is what most important,” he recalled earlier this year.
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary were first seen together a few months after Robin’s split from ex-wife Paula Patton, when April was 19 years old. April previously wrote about Robin, 18 years older than her: “We are here LIVING while most of you are still upset about the age difference.”
Dane Cook and his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor are 26 years apart, and it seems they started dating when Kelsi was just 18 years old. Asked on Instagram for advice for those in age-gap relationships, Dane replied: “All you have to do is be very clear that their deaths will be somewhat apart in time.”
Patrick Stewart’s wife, Sunny Ozell, is 39 years his junior. The couple met in 2008, when Patrick was 68 years old. Patrick previously said that he has a good relationship with his mother-in-law, despite being five years older than him. He said that his mother-in-law spoke to him and said: ‘Hello son, I’m your father'”.
Kris Jenner, now 66, revealed her 25-year age gap with Corey Gamble on an episode of KUWTK, in which he said, “Corey is with someone much older, and I think as you get older, you’re not supposed to feel like it.”
David Hasselhoff is 28 years older than his wife, Hayley Roberts, whom he met when she was 31 and asked for a photo. David said the age difference worried him when they started dating, saying: “For a long time it didn’t feel right to me to marry Hayley as she was so much older and I didn’t want to take away her fun, youth and excitement of getting older. together and have children.
Finally, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson have a 24-year age difference between them – they fell in love on the set of the movie My name is John Lennon when she was 42 and he was just 18. “If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the most unhappy person, probably still in a miserable marriage,” Sam said of comments about their age difference in 2017.
This post was translated from English.