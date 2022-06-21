Wrestling: Scarlett Bordeaux, WWE’s ‘cursed’ fighter, attacks and defeats a rival with a sex toy

Scarlett Bordeauxfighter WWE farewelluse a sex toy to attack Eddy Only in an intergender wrestling match of the evening ‘Bra and Panties’ (bra and panties) Circle 6’s Hope for the Hopeless held in Los Angeles.

“It’s time to fulfill my wrestling dream of having a tough bra and panty fight,” Scarlett Bordeaux said before her fight against Eddy Only.

A fight that has become viral and has gone around the world after Scarlett Bordeaux attacked Eddy Only with a large dildo.

To culminate the evening, Scarlett Bordeaux took off her defeated rival’s pants in the ring.

Scarlett Bordeaux, the fighter criticized for being too sexy

The model and fighter Scarlett Bordeaux (Elizabeth Chihaia) terminated her contract with Impact Wrestling and signed for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) in 2019.

During her career in Impact Wrestling, she was criticized for her beauty and for her fondness for starring in sexy poses.

Scarlett Bordeaux said that the reason she was fired in November 2021 by WWE: one of her breast implants broke.

“One day when I got home I realized one breast was not like the other. A doctor told me… “one of your breasts is completely gone,” she explained to Renee Paquette on ‘Oral Sessions’.