wow! The UNAM Film Library announces the film series ‘The World of David Lynch’

During the David Lynch film series at the UNAM Film Library, you will be able to enjoy seven important works by the renowned filmmaker.

do you pull the David Lynch film series at the UNAM Film Library? Over the next few days, the University Cultural Center will raffle off films such as The elephant Man, wild at heart and other important titles of the famous American director. So, if you don’t want to miss out on this film festival, stay here to check out all of its programming.

David Lynch film series launched at the UNAM Film Library

What a thrill! From June 22 to July 2the movie theaters of Ciudad Universitaria will dress up with the most iconic works of the filmmaker David Lynch. Winner of the Honorary Oscar and the Palme d’Or, this outstanding artist is considered one of the pillars of contemporary cinematography.

For two weeks, you will be able to enjoy titles such as eraser head, blue velvet, The Empire Y Down the dark side of the road. Also, the best part is that each movie will have more than one function and different times. So there is no excuse to stay without making your visit!

Take into account that all functions have limited space, so we recommend you reserve your tickets on the official website of Cultura UNAM (here we share the link). Take advantage that tickets are only 40 pesos!

10 Places in CDMX to feel like in a Wes Anderson movie

eraser head (1977)

This Lynch classic introduces us to Henry Spencer, a depressed and scared young man, who suffers from strange nightmares since his childhood. One day, his friend Mary invites him to dinner and there he finds out that he has been the father of a non-human baby. Mary and the strange baby move into Henry’s house, where a scene behind the radiator shows the presence of a woman.

Wednesday, June 22, 4:00 p.m.

Friday, June 24, 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29, 6:30 p.m.

DO NOT PURGE ERASERHEAD, Jack Nance, 1977

The elephant Man (1980)

This iconic film takes us back to the end of the 19th century, when Dr. Frederick Treves discovers John Merrick in a circus. He is a British citizen with a monstrously deformed head. Due to this condition, Merrick suffers constant humiliation and suffering, since he is exhibited like a fairground attraction.

Wednesday, June 22, 12:00 p.m.

Friday, June 24, 4:00 p.m.

Friday, July 1, 4:00 p.m.

Sat July 2, 12:00 p.m.

You may also be interested in: Workshops, tours, concerts and more: Enjoy the summer at the Franz Mayer! 😍

blue velvet (1986)

After visiting his father in the hospital, Jeffrey Beaumont finds a human ear in some bushes. He decides to keep it in a paper bag and delivers it to the police station, where he is served by his neighbor, Detective Williams. From there, he begins a mysterious intrigue that will reveal strange events that occurred in a small town in North Carolina.

Wednesday, June 22, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 24, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday June 26, 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29, 4:00 p.m.

wild at heart (1990)

During a prison leave, Sailor (Nicolas Cage) decides to escape with his girlfriend (Laura Dern) to California. Likewise, the young woman’s mother opposes the relationship and contacts a mobster to eliminate Sailor. In reality, she wishes to eliminate him because he witnessed the murder of her husband at the hands of her and her lover. So, Sailor and Lula run away from the mother for the United States. And as they travel through a maze of twisted events, their relationship evolves.

Saturday June 25, 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 30, 7:00 p.m.

Down the dark side of the road (1997)

Fred Madison (Bill Pullman), a jazz musician who lives with his wife Renee (Patricia Arquette), receives mysterious videotapes of him and his wife in their own home. Shortly after, during a party, a mysterious man (Robert Blake) tells him that he is precisely at his house at that moment. Also, suspicions that something weird is going on become terrifying when he sees the next videotape.

Saturday, June 25, 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 30, 12:00 p.m.

Dreams, mysteries and secrets (2001)

Betty Elms (Naomi Watts), a young aspiring actress, comes to Los Angeles to become a movie star and stays at her aunt’s apartment. There she meets the enigmatic Rita (Laura Harring), a woman who suffers from amnesia due to an accident on Mulholland Drive. The two together decide to investigate who Rita is and how she got there.

Thursday, June 23, 12:00 p.m.

June 25, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Wed June 29, 12:00 p.m.

June 30, Thursday, 6:00 p.m.

The Empire (2006)

An actress’s (Laura Dern) perception of reality becomes increasingly distorted. At the same time she discovers that she, perhaps, is falling in love with her partner (Justin Theroux) in an unfinished and supposedly cursed Polish remake.

Thursday, June 23, 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 6:00 p.m.

Remember that the appointment for this film series by David Lynch from the UNAM Filmoteca is in the Carlos Monsiváis Hall of the University Cultural Center, located at Insurgentes Sur 3000, Ciudad Universitaria. If you want more information about each film, we also recommend you take a look at the official page of the event. Do not miss it!

Eager for more cultural plans? Before leaving, we also recommend you take a look at: Let’s go for a walk! 10 unmissable exhibitions during June at CDMX 🤓.