Who is Austin Kevitch, the young man who could be Camila Cabello’s new boyfriend

The good weather arrives, the season of bikinis and the beach and you know… “When the heat arrives, the boys fall in love”, Sonia and Selena sang. Well, it seems that Camila Cabello (25) has found a new company with which she enjoys relaxing walks through Los Angeles.

The paparazzi have captured the interpreter of havana very smiling with Austin Kevitchwho despite his young age (30 years) already works as a CEO Of Dating App Lox Club, a company that he devised and founded himself together with other partners.

Far from knowing each other through this flirting tool, Camila Cabello and the businessman had their first contact thanks to the actor Nicholas Galitzine, co-star of Cinderella, who introduced them.

Although there is no trace of any kiss in his photographs strolled through Los Angeles, the complicity between them is evident.

Even in one of the pictures you can see how Austin puts his arm around the singer’s shouldersAs if he wanted to grab her by the waist. Her knowing glances and her smiles are also evidence of the feeling what is between them

Seven months since her breakup with Shawn Mendes

It was in November 2021 when the bubble of the idyllic relationship between Shawn and Camila was broken after two years of love The couple made their separation public but emphasized their mutual love. “We began our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” they said in their statement.

Many were those who at that time began to consider the reasons for the breakup. As sources close to Camila explained exclusively to E! News, it was Shawn Mendes who “started the conversation” to break up, something that didn’t sit well with her at first. However, even though Camila was “very upset about the separation”both agreed that it was the best thing for their relationship.



Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello // GTRES



This same source also stated that the interpreter of Havana did not have a good time after breaking up with her partner, but that the support of her environment and the work occupations kept her afloat. “The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided it was better to be friends,” she said.