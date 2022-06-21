VIDEO. Amber Heard is unfaithful to Johnny Depp with Cara Delevingne

A new video of a moment when Amber Heard he is kissing with the model Cara Delevingne in the elevator of the Eastern Columbia in Los Angeles, where the actress lived with Johnny Depp when they were still a couple, it is circulating on social networks.

After Depp and Heard faced each other in two trials after divorcing, it was revealed that in the relationship there had not only been violence, but also addictions and infidelity.

The dispute was revived after she published an article in the newspaper Washington Post in which she defined herself as a survivor of domestic violence after having divorced the actor, for which he sued her for the crime of defamation, and accused her of being the perpetrator, that is, the one who physically violated him.

Among Johnny’s evidence against Amber were the alleged infidelities of the “Aquaman” actress, one of them with the magnate director of Tesla, Elon Musk and another with actor James Franco; in 2020 the suspicion that Heard had made a threesome sex with Musk and British model Cara Delevingne in Depp’s penthouse.

In the video circulating on Twitter, both women are seen hugging and kissing in the elevator.

Read also: Laura León will show the “little treasure” on OnlyFans, social networks explode with the news

Video of the Eastern Columbia elevator in Los Angeles where Johnny lived. AH is shown cheating on Depp with Cara Delevingne. I think this video is new, I had not seen it before, only part of it. pic.twitter.com/S17RvWMSFg — ༒Justice For Johnny Depp༒ (@twiggywitch) June 21, 2022

The version of a witness

Josh Drew, neighbor of Johnny Depp and ex-husband of Amber’s best friend, Rocky Pennington, declared that there was a relationship between the tycoon, the model and the actress.

In addition the gate DailyMail He obtained some images in which a woman very similar to Cara is seen going up the elevator of the floor where Depp lived, the same one in which Musk and Heard were seen embracing.

The building’s chief counselor, named Trinity Corrine Esparza, said she had seen the three involved together at the scene, in a 2017 statement. “I saw them go up and down the elevator over and over again,” she said. “Cara would go up and down and then Elon and Amber would go up and down,” Esparza added.

In this regard, Delevingne’s manager preferred to remain silent, while in 2019 a source close to Musk dismissed the accusations against the programmer and described the story as “nonsense, a soap opera”.

There was talk of the possibility that Cara would be called to testify but that did not happen.

Read also: Son of Ricky Martin surprised by his great resemblance to the singer

The long and highly publicized televised court battle ended when a seven-person jury found that Depp and Heard had defamed each other.

The jury forces Heard to compensate her ex-partner with 10.35 million dollars in damages, while Depp will have to pay the actress 2 million dollars for the same concept.

Asked on NBC’s “TODAY” show if Heard will be able to pay compensation, her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, replied: “Oh no, absolutely not.”

*With information from La Nación/Argentina/GDA

rad