‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise Says He Will Never Release a ‘Streaming’ Movie and Here’s Why – CINEMABLEND

The actor has presented the sequel to ‘Top Gun’ at the Cannes Film Festival. The new installment of the saga, directed by John Kasinski, opens in theaters on May 26.

Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to top gunhits theaters on May 26. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and with Tom Cruise again in the role of Peter Mitchellhas had its great presentation in the Cannes Film Festival and during his time at the contest, Cruise has spoken about the streaming platforms. The actor has acknowledged that he will never premiere one of his films in one of them and has explained the reason behind that decision.

Originally, Top Gun: Maverick was going to hit theaters in 2019, but Paramount Pictures made the decision to delay its release to 2020. At the time, the studio had little idea what was going to happen that year. Of course, the coronavirus crisis prevented the plans from being carried out and, after several subsequent delays, the film finally reaches theaters. During the last two years, many have been the films that have been released through streaming platforms instead of in theaters due to COVID-19, but in the case of Top Gun: Maverick that was never an option.

When asked if he considered releasing the sequel to top gun in ‘streaming’, Cruise has responded (via France24): “That’s not going to happen, ever”. The interpreter has explained the reason behind this decision:

I make films for the big screen… I love the experience and I want other filmmakers to have that experience.

The actor has spoken about his love for cinema, highlighting what the experience of bringing together very different people means. “Look at us all together, we are all united, we speak different languages, different cultures… but we are able to come together around a shared experience”declares. “The cinema is my love, my passion. I always go to see the movies when they are released. I put my hat on and sit in the audience with everything. I have spent a lot of time with exhibitors”.

Cruise has been one of the Hollywood names that has most promoted the return of cinema with the coronavirus crisis. Mission Impossible 7the seventh installment of the saga in which the actor brings to life Ethan Hunt, was one of the great ‘blockbusters’ whose filming was affected by the pandemic. Also one of the projects that first got its cameras up and running once it was possible to do so.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’: Tom Cruise explodes against members of his team for breaking the anti-COVID protocol

Mission Impossible 7 it was taken as an example in Hollywood to be able to shoot during the pandemic and surely you remember the leaked audio in which Cruise yelled at some members of the film crew for not following security protocols: “I want the best. In Hollywood they have done it again movies because of us. Because they believe in us and what we do. I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers… And they look at us and use us to make movies. We are creating thousands of jobs. I never want to see it again. If not, you’re fired. If I see you doing it again, you’re fired. Don’t ask for forgiveness. You can tell the people who are losing their fucking houses because of the closure of this industry.“.

After more than 30 years of service, Pete Mitchell, one of the best aviators in the Navy, returns to the fighter pilot academy to teach a new generation. so it begins Top Gun: Mavericka film in which the protagonist will meet Bradley Bradshawthe son of Goose, his deceased former partner. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and Val Kilmer. Above these lines, do not miss the trailer.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter