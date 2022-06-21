Tom Hanks rejected Jeff Bezos’ proposal to travel to space for this reason

Technology is constantly advancing and Travel to space it becomes more and more of a normal experience to approach the unknown. Consequently, several personalities seek to make history and, why not, be among the first to venture. However, there are also those who are not interested, as in the case of Tom Hankswho rejected the proposal of Jeff Bezos for a reason. We tell you.

Apparently the actor Tom Hanks He is among the celebrities who prefer to leave this type of experience for the experts and witness it from the outside, like the rest of the world.

Tom Hanks won’t go to space for this reason

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmelthe protagonist of several successes left more than one with their mouths open when he revealed that Jeff Bezos had offered to do a Trip to space on his Blue Origin rocket.

After the unexpected confession, the driver, as well as the public, amazed and excited at the possibility that Tom Hanks said yes and ended up being one of the first American actors to visit space, they heard the answer was totally different and ended for a reason.

The happiness of the moment when he told it was short-lived, because The actor quickly dismissed the idea and even confessed that Bezos’s “invitation” actually had a cost..

Very funny he explained: “Well yes, as long as you pay” noting that none of this space travel is like shopping. The 65-year-old famous actor also noted, “It costs like 28 million dollars or something like that. And I’m doing fine, Jimmy, but I’m not going to pay $28 million. You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now.” That would have been the main reason why he rejected the proposal for Jeff Bezos to travel to space.

Tom Hanks has his own convictions

In that opportunity, Tom Hanks He had come to the program to promote what was going to be his new movie, “Finch”. As he told her anecdote, she imitated the movement of a rocket as he sat in his seat and then said: “I don’t need to spend 28 million to do that”, which generated an instant laugh in the public present.

The actor who was behind excellent and committed projects such as “Cast Away” and “Saving Private Ryan” he refused to pay that high amount of money to travel to space. However, it seems that other figures in the media would be willing to do so, and this was the case with actor William Shatner (Captain Kirk from Star Trek) who, at the beginning of October 2021, became the oldest person who traveled to space. Incredible!

Did you know?