Tom Hanks rejected Jeff Bezos’ proposal to travel to space for this reason

Technology is constantly advancing and Travel to space it becomes more and more of a normal experience to approach the unknown. Consequently, several personalities seek to make history and, why not, be among the first to venture. However, there are also those who are not interested, as in the case of Tom Hankswho rejected the proposal of Jeff Bezos for a reason. We tell you.

Apparently the actor Tom Hanks He is among the celebrities who prefer to leave this type of experience for the experts and witness it from the outside, like the rest of the world.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker