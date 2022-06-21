‘Thor Love And Thunder’ begins its pre-sale of tickets in Mexico – El Financiero

The premiere of the fourth installment of Thor within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor Love And Thunder is just around the corner, so the main movie theater chains in Mexico have already started selling the exclusive presale tickets in the country for the premiere of the film starring Chris Hemsworth, what is scheduled for the next one July 6th.

The film directed by Taika Waititiwhich marks the return of actress Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (Mighty Thor), will run for 120 minutes with a story where, after the defeat in Asgard, the superhero take one search for inner peace in a retreat that is interrupted by a murderer known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, played by Christian Bale, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

The first trailer – set to the Guns N’ Roses song ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ – previewed Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi). The cast is completed Jamie Alexander and Russell Crowe.

The presale of ‘Thor Love And Thunder’ in Mexico

Starting July 6 at 19 hours there will be several functions Thor Love And Thunder in the Mexican Republic. The chains Cinepolis and Cinemex Tickets went on sale early in the morning. Monday June 20 with schedules and costs that depend on the venue.

Compared to Spider-Man: No way home Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhere users in social networks reported failures, the sale has been developed normally.

However, something that has changed is that at the time of payment a legend of multi-scene content warning with flashing lights “which can affect people susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitivities,” it reads.