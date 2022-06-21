This is how WhatsApp can be configured for the elderly

Configure WhatsApp for an elderly person. (photo: Ecausiva)

WhatsAppthe instant messaging application most famous in the world, it is used even by older people. A grandfather, a father or an uncle, everyone had to surrender to the advancement of communication provided by the apps of Goal.

However, these new technologies are not always intuitive and accessible to all users. That is why WhatsApp currently has different tools that improve the experience of those who are still learning to use it.

Next, Infobae will recommend the best settings and configurations, so that WhatsApp is the easiest to use for all older people and also for people with little experience:

Enlarge font size

This is an important aspect if the owner of the telephone needs help to see the correct content of the message.

In Android it is possible to enlarge the font size of WhatsApp itself; in iPhone it will need to be set for the entire phone.

iPhones:

1. Go to iPhone settings (the cogwheel).

2. Enter ‘Screen and brightness’.

3. Select the menu ‘text size’ and adjust the font dimensions to the needs of the phone owner.

WhatsApp settings for seniors. (Photo: iPhone/WhatsApp/Jose Arana)

Android:

1. Access the WhatsApp application and click on the three menu items.

2. Select ‘Settings’.

3. Go to ‘chats’

4. Enter ‘Font size’ and select ‘Great’.

WhatsApp settings for seniors. (photo: Watch How It’s Done)

Pin essential chats

To make it easier to find the contacts one needs, it is better to set WhatsApp chats to always be accessible. A grandparent or elderly person will surely always want to be in contact with their children, their partner or other loved ones.

iPhone

1. Displace the chat you want to always keep on top from right to left.

2. You can see that some hidden buttons appear: tap on ‘Pin up’.

WhatsApp settings for seniors. (Photo: iPhone/WhatsApp/Jose Arana)

Android

1. hold down on any of the chats that you want to pin (on the cover of the application).

2. It will be seen that above appears a kind of pin. Click there.

WhatsApp settings for seniors. (photo: Watch How It’s Done)

Leave access to WhatsApp clearly visible

The less you have to search your phone to open apps, the better: Infobae recommends leaving the essential applications on the initial screen of the mobile device, including WhatsApp.

Thus, the person will be able to read the messages with just a few taps.

WhatsApp settings for seniors. (Photo: iPhone/WhatsApp/Jose Arana)

Prevent the gallery from filling up with photos and videos

With automatic content download, WhatsApp saves all photos, videos and audios in the main gallery of the phone by default. And certainly an older person won’t want all the memes mixed in with the family photos.

To unconfigure it, you have to enter the Setting WhatsApp and go to ‘chats’

– If is one Android, uncheck the box of ‘Visibility of media files’.

– If is one iPhone, deactivate the option ‘Save to Photos’.

WhatsApp will continue to download content automatically, but will not mix it with the rest of the library. It will create its own folder; which can be removed from the app’s own settings.

WhatsApp settings for seniors. (Photo: iPhone/WhatsApp/Jose Arana)

Whatsapp updates automatically

There is always a first time when older adults ask why WhatsApp has stopped working properly, and when checking the cell phone it is discovered that it has not been updated for months.

Therefore, it is better to keep WhatsApp updated from the app stores.

iPhones:

1. Enter the Setting (the cogwheel) and click on ‘app store‘.

2. Mark the selector of ‘App updates’.

3. Select ‘Auto downloads’ if you want them to be installed with mobile data or not.

WhatsApp settings for seniors. (Photo: iPhone/WhatsApp/Jose Arana)

Android:

1. Go to the app Google Play Store.

2. Click on the avatarin the upper right corner and select ‘Settings’.

3. Go to ‘Network Preferences’ and mark ‘Update apps automatically’.

4. Assess whether to choose ‘On any network’ or ‘Only via Wi-Fi’. It is best to leave only automatic updates over WiFi active.

WhatsApp settings for seniors. (photo: Watch How It’s Done)

KEEP READING

What is a 4K gaming monitor for?

iOS 16 will allow you to skip the confirmation of not being a robot on the web

The unknown Google map that shows how the world has changed over time