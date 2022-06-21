This is how the voting for the 2022 All-Star Game goes

The player with the most votes in the American League and National League after Phase 1 will earn a spot in their team’s starting lineup in the All-Star Game. In addition to those two players, the two with the most votes at each position, and the six most voted outfielders, will advance to the final round of the election process. If an outfielder is the most voted player in his league, only the next four finalists among the outfielders will advance to Phase 2 to determine who starts the game in the remaining two outfield positions.