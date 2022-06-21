This is how the voting for the 2022 All-Star Game goes
The various battles to determine who will advance to Phase 2 of the fan voting process for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard, are already taking shape.
The first round of voting will determine which two of the players will start the All-Star Game – the one with the most votes in each of the leagues – and which players will advance to the final round of fan choice for the All-Star Game. , which will be played on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
Fans can complete the 2022 All-Star Game Ticket up to five times during each 24-hour period until Phase 1 of voting closes at 2 pm ET on June 30. You can vote exclusively on MLB.com and LasMayores.com, the websites of the 30 teams and in the MLB app.
The player with the most votes in the American League and National League after Phase 1 will earn a spot in their team’s starting lineup in the All-Star Game. In addition to those two players, the two with the most votes at each position, and the six most voted outfielders, will advance to the final round of the election process. If an outfielder is the most voted player in his league, only the next four finalists among the outfielders will advance to Phase 2 to determine who starts the game in the remaining two outfield positions.
Right now, the players with the most votes are Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the American League (1,512,368 votes) and Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts in the NL (1,446,050 votes).
Here are the most voted players, position by position, in the AL and LN
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 947,045 votes
2. Ty France, Mariners: 596,030
3. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees: 445,683
4. Luis Arraez, Twins: 307,442
5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros: 204,164
1. Jose Altuve, Astros: 710,708
2. Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays: 522,154
3. Andres Gimenez, Guardians: 514,982
4. Gleyber Torres, Yankees: 379,095
5. Trevor Story, Red Sox: 320,262
1. Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 727,669
2. Jose Ramirez, Guardians: 711,367
3. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: 406,182
4. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 281,955
5. Alex Bregman, Astros: 245,911
1. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 585,744
2. Tim Anderson, White Sox: 528,278
3. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 525,202
4. Jeremy Pena, Astros: 271,640
5. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees: 187,755
1. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 1,512,368
2. Mike Trout, Angels: 1,295,854
3. George Springer, Blue Jays: 622,063
4. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 504,537
5. Taylor Ward, Angels: 497,361
6. Byron Buxton, Twins: 403,050
7. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays: 381,591
8. Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays: 374,226
9. Michael Brantley, Astros: 287,284
10. Kyle Tucker, Astros: 251,948
1. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 1,057,008
2. Jose Trevino, Yankees: 387,983
3. Salvador Perez, Royals: 266,604
4. Martin Maldonado, Astros: 231,005
5. Christian Vazquez, Red Sox: 199,010
1. Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 835,669
2. Shohei Ohtani, Angels: 555,056
3. JD Martinez, Red Sox: 307,706
4. Danny Jansen, Blue Jays: 297,484
5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 248,312
1. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals: 930,441 votes
2. Pete Alonso, Mets: 602,321
3. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: 469,197
4. Matt Olson, Braves: 403,514
5. Eric Hosmer, Padres, 147,019
1. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins: 634,762
2. Ozzie Albies, Braves: 589,804
3. Jeff McNeil, Mets: 580,257
4. Gavin Lux, Dodgers: 256,411
5. Nolan Gorman, Cardinals: 214,383
1. Manny Machado, Parents: 969,582
2. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals: 581,363
3. Austin Riley, Braves: 557,220
4. Justin Turner, Dodgers: 254,057
5. Eduardo Escobar, Mets: 234,079
1. Trea Turner, Dodgers: 811,839
2. Dansby Swanson, Braves: 599,251
3. Francisco Lindor, Mets: 521,489
4. Tommy Edman, Cardinals: 277,699
5. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: 165,074
1. Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 1,446,050
2. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves: 1,398,563
3. Joc Pederson, Giants: 630,584
4. Starling Mars, Mets: 469,344
5. Juan Soto, Nationals: 451,079
6. Adam Duvall, Braves: 332,387
7. Mark Canha, Mets: 320,910
8. Marcell Ozuna, Braves: 303,945
9. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers: 301,121
10. Harrison Bader, Cardinals: 256,126
1. Willson Contreras, Cubs: 801,630
2. Travis d’Arnaud, Braves: 471,921
3. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 454,685
4. Tyler Stephenson, Reds: 370,453
5. Will Smith, Dodgers: 323,894
1. Bryce Harper, Phillies: 1,059,433
2. William Contreras, Braves: 584,630
3. Albert Pujols, Cardinals: 344,248
4. Max Muncy, Dodgers: 189,643
5. J. D. Davis, Mets: 134,569