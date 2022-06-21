The racist comments for which Red Bull suspended the pilot Juri Vips

Red Bull announced the immediate suspension of its pilot Juri Vips, just hours after he made racist comments in a live video. The Estonian is one of the most advanced in the ‘Bulls’ academy and recently it was rumored that he could find an opportunity in AlphaTauri to reach Formula 1.

But things changed in the blink of an eye. Several users spread videos on social networks in which Vips talk about someone else’s skin color and refers to the color pink as ‘gay’. The reaction of the team was immediate.

“Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties effective immediately, pending a full investigation into the incident. as an organization we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero tolerance policy for racist language or behavior within our organizationsaid the team in a release.

For its part, Juri Vips spoke about it in social networks. In addition to regretting what he did hours before, he assured that he will collaborate with Red Bull during the investigation.

“I want to apologize for the offensive language I used on a broadcast earlier today. This language is unacceptable and does not reflect my values. I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I want to set.. I will fully cooperate with the investigation“.

Special

Who is Juri Vips and why is he important to Red Bull?

Juri Vips is 21 years old and is one of the pilots who has worked with Red Bull since 2020. His training takes us back to Formula 4, Formula 3 and now Formula 2, a category in which he has competed since 2021.

For months, the Estonian was outlined as a candidate to eventually reach the Great Circus; however, it is said that now everything can change. It should be noted that he had even replaced Checo Pérez in a free practice session at the Spanish GP.

Getty Images

It may interest you