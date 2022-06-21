The new film from Universal Pictures already accumulates more than 600 million dollars in revenue

“Jurassic World: Dominion” It will be the new installment of this dinosaur saga that has captivated the world for decades. And precisely, this new project will bring together what was previously done by “Jurassic World” with the classic trilogy starring Sam Neill (Grant), Laura Dern (Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Malcolm) that started the ‘boom’ of dinosaurs in the movies.

Now, after its third week showing in movie theaters around the world, it was learned that the long-awaited production of Universal Pictures already accumulates $623 million in earnings around the world, $249 million from the domestic market, which refers to cinemas in United States and Canada Y $373 million of the cinemas of the rest of the world. Only in Columbia “Jurassic World: Dominion” has raised more than 3 million dollarswhich speaks of its success in theaters in our country.

As revealed by the specialized portal Deadlinethe producer had to make some 40,000 COVID-19 testswhich cost between 6 and 8 million dollars and of which 100 returned positive results, which forced a stop in the recordings a few months ago. And it is that in March 2021 the recordings of “Jurassic WorldDominion”just when the pandemic COVID-19 It was beginning to get worse all over the planet.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

It should be remembered that Neill, Dern, and Goldblum participated in “JurassicPark”the film that started the Jurassic fever and that, under the direction of steven spielbergIt was the highest grossing film of 1993 and grossed all over the world 1,209 million dollars.

According to the specialized portal Box Office Mojo, “JurassicPark” It is the 18th highest-grossing film of all time. United States and Canada if inflation is taken into account, a classification that reflects the variation in the price of a movie ticket over time.

And it is that after the three films about “Jurassic Park” in the 90sthe saga returned to theaters with “Jurassic World (2015)directed by Colin TrevorrowY “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018)by the Spanish filmmaker JA Bayonne.

These two new films, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as protagonists, they swept the box office by raising, between the two, almost $3 billion all over the world.