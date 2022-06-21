The metallic bikini that Kim Kardashian wore on vacation with Pete Davidson

Businesswoman Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson traveled to Tahiti for a vacation full of adventure and romance.

The socialite posed for the camera in a bikini made up of black panties with silver trim and a metallic strapless top with black lines, to show off her hourglass figure.

Kardashian, 41, completed her beach outfit with sunglasses and black sandals.

The celebrity showed off her tanned skin and platinum blonde hair completely down while walking on a private beach.

The businesswoman and her boyfriend enjoyed the crystal clear waters of Tahiti and kayaked during their stay.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a dream trip before the comedian traveled to Australia to film his new movie. The socialite also took a flight to return to the United States with her family.

However, on her return she had to meet Kanye West, her ex-husband and the father of her four children.

Kim and Kanye attended their daughter North’s basketball game at a California gym. Because they are trying co-parenting, they both sat close and supported their eldest daughter.

Although the two looked a little awkward in the gym, some witnesses said they exchanged some friendly words during the game.

