The first photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken will leave you speechless

Let’s face it: the announcement of a live-action movie about Barbie, the classic Mattel doll, left the public between cold and indifferent, with a question that arose in everyone’s mind: and why? Was this necessary? Well, it seems so because, according to the information (little) that has been revealed, the project seems to be much fatter and more relevant than what was appreciated at first sight.

because with one director as Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’, ‘Little Women’) and a screenwriter like his partner, Noah Baumbach (‘History of a marriage’) it is clear that we are going to find something beyond the usual ‘moñadas’ that the Norwegian group Acqua portrayed in that 90s song, ‘Barbie Girl’: “Life in plastic is fantastic.” Greta Gerwig has presented some of the most interesting films in recent years, and she fits as a filmmaker who wants to empower women, so we don’t think we’re going to see any cheesiness.

In a report for the British Vogue, Robbie assured that Barbie “It comes with a lot of baggage. And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that also comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it”. As for Gerwig, she also expressed her opinion: “Usually people hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they find out that Greta Gerwig is writing it, and they say : ‘Oh, well, maybe not’…”.

It is not the first film about the Barbie doll, but it is the first to be filmed in ‘live-action’. This is all we know at the moment.

When it premieres?

The date is set: will hit theaters on July 21, 2023 in an ad that Warner accompanied with the first ‘Barbie’ teaser photo, in which Margot Robbie can be seen dressed in pink inside one of the doll’s pink cars. The project was announced in 2019, but there have been several delays (not just the pandemic).

Gerwig and Baumbach couldn’t tackle the script until they finished ‘White Noise’, the film in which Noah Baumbach directs Adam Driver, Jodie Turner-Smith and Gerwig herself about a professor who investigated Adolf Hitler. Once finished, ‘Barbie’ shooting began in London in early 2022.

Ryan Gosling, the perfect Ken?



In October it was announced that Ryan Gosling was in talks to play Barbie’s partner, Ken. At first, the ‘La, la, land’ actor turned down the role due to a scheduling problem, but the delay in the production of ‘Barbie’ took him right to a free moment in his schedule.

The first photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken has not left anyone indifferent. Are you serious about that ’90s ’90s beauty center tan and ‘tablet’ abs? The image has caused a division of opinions on social networks and in it we can see Gosling, 41, with a denim vest, platinum blonde hair and underwear with the brand ‘Ken’ on the waist, of course.

The Hollywood star described waxing her entire body for the role as “one of the most painful experiences of my life.”joking: “I have a new admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

The next project we will see from Gosling will be ‘The invisible agent’, Netflix’s ambitious spy project directed by the Russo brothers that will be released on July 22, 2022.

Who else completes the cast?

Be careful, the cast is full of star actors. Will Ferrell is confirmed to play the CEO of a toy company. ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Kate McKinnon, ‘Shang-Chi’ Simu Liu and America Ferrera are also confirmed, as is Issa Rae and Michael Cera.

Deadline reported other actors who had joined the cast, of the most diverse: Kingsley Ben-Adir (‘One Night in Miami’), Rhea Perlman (‘Cheers’), Ncuti Gatwa (‘Sex Education’), emerald fennell (‘The Crown’), Sharon Rooney (‘Dumbo’), Scott Evans (‘Grace and Frankie’), Connor Swindells (‘Sex Education’), Ritu Arya (‘The Umbrella Academy’) and Jamie Demetriou (‘Fleabag’ ) also join the cast. And we go there with several more names: Emma Mckey (‘Sex Education’), Alexandra Shipp (‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’), and Ariana Greenblatt (‘Avengers: Infinity War’), are also in the cast.

What will the story be about?

No one knows for sure, it is one of the best kept secrets. we do know that A large part of the actresses of ‘Barbie’ have represented throughout their career women who ended up empowering themselves, like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, America Ferrera’s ‘Ugly Betty’ or Emma Mackey’s Maeve in ‘Sex Education’.

But, on the other hand, the two most important men in the cast, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell have a pronounced comedic vis (and the second embroiders it in romantic movies), so we can deduce that ‘Barbie’ will be social criticism, love and satirical comedy in equal parts. We already want.