The day Steven Spielberg opened the doors of ‘Jurassic Park’ to us in 1993

On the occasion of the premiere of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (Colin Trevorrow, 2022)FRAMES celebrates a special tribute to the first film in the saga directed by Steven Spielberg. The gates of that Jurassic amusement park, halfway between unbridled fun and scientific sin, symbolized the transition, the threshold, between the feature films that gave birth to King Kong and Godzilla with cinematographic tricks as rudimentary as they were effective and influenced by the kaiju-eiga, and a visually spectacular and innovative cinema, never seen before, that revived prehistoric beings embracing the soul of the best and most passionate family adventure cinema. Three decades after its premiere, from the genesis of a franchise that would make history on the big screen, our magazine travels back in time to 1993 and retrieves various articles, interviews and reports from its historical newspaper library which, except for the criticism and review by Jesús Palacios, were published in a supplement intended for a younger audience and which, for several years, appeared on newsstands together with the monthly print edition of FOTOGRAMAS. His name was Fantastic Magazine and in the issue published in October 1993, under the title of Steven Spielberg: The Last Dinosaur, an unforgettable report appeared with statements by the director himself dissecting like a meticulous paleontologist the keys of the filming, the confessed secrets and the memories (still vivid) from ‘Jurassic Park’. This is what he told us…

Since the novel ‘Jurassic Park’ by writer and film director Michael Crichton was published, there was a director destined to bring it to the big screen and it was none other than the Midas of Hollywood: Steven Spielberg. As Kathleen Kennedy, his producer for 14 years, puts it: “It was one of those projects that was obviously suited to being directed by Steven. If you closely follow his trajectory, you realize that he has always tried to take an interest in extraordinary events that happen to ordinary people”. Still, the competition was tough. Twentieth Century Fox wanted the project for Joe Dante; Warner Bros, for Tim Burton; Guber-Peters Entertainment together with TriStar Pictures had thought of Richard Donner.

A park full of surprises

“The aspects of the film that appealed to me the most are the ones that combine science fiction elements with classic adventure and suspense,” explains Spielberg. “Jurassic Park is a cross between a theme park and a zoo. It starts from the idea that man has managed to bring the dinosaurs back to life millions of years after their extinction and the events that are triggered when this takes place”. Steven Spielberg was fascinated by the moral dilemma posed by Crichton’s book: “We can create clones, but is it acceptable?”

The attraction of the director of ‘ET’ for antediluvian animals starts from his childhood: “The first bombastic words I learned were the names of the different species of dinosaurs and when my son Max was 2 years old he used the word “iguanadon” to identify any animal”. For Spielberg, one of the reasons why he believes that dinosaurs attract children “is because they are so mysterious… There is a quote from a Harvard psychologist who was asked why children like them so much. He answered: That is easy. They are big, they are fierce… and they are dead”.

The first time Spielberg saw an archaeological excavation related to these beings, he was impressed: “I felt like I was at a crime scene. All around there were barriers and people worked as if they were medical examiners looking for fingerprints. I would love to spend a summer in Montana doing it.”

About his film being the equivalent to ‘Jaws’ of the feature films about prehistoric animals, he considers that he never wanted “make a dinosaur movie that was the best ever made but the most believable for the viewer. I wanted that when a person was in front of the cinema screen they said: “this can happen. I applied the credibility I gave to the UFO issue in ‘Third Encounters’ by marrying popular fantasy and scientific fact. I wanted my creatures to be animals, not to be taken for monsters. If I had to mention a movie that has influenced me when considering ‘Jurassic Park’, I would point to ‘Hatari’. I was interested in the total realism of what was later seen on the big screen. There are no light tricks to disguise the dinosaurs. They walk in broad daylight in front of the viewer. It’s the closest thing to the reality of live animals that I’ve ever done.”

Ten little blacks before Godzilla

“For me the film is closer to ‘Ten little blacks’- one version of which featured Sir Richard Attenborough as one of the protagonists– than a feature film in the style of ‘Godzilla’. The moment the protagonists arrive on the island”, he continues, “They find that they are going to have to face beings that were extinct 65 million years ago and they are presumptuous enough to think that they will be safe in the park. This will be the reason why they will fall one by one”.

One of Spielberg’s changes from the book was to remove the number of dinosaur species: “I think there were too many and I think it was not possible to make the film with that many. Although they helped lend credibility to the atmosphere of the book, my idea was just a matter of picking my seven or eight favorite moments and basing the script on them.” The process of creating the entire ‘Jurassic Park’ universe began in 1990. To do this, Spielberg surrounded himself with the magnificent four of special effects: Stan Winston, Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett and Michael Lantier.

Regarding the cast, Spielberg did not want, as in ‘Hook’, to surround himself with big stars like Julia Roberts, Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams and Bob Hoskins, “I was looking for actors with a trade, who were not going to request huge sums. In a way it was a throwback to my early films where the casting was based on not-so-well-known actors like Richard Dreyfuss or Harrison Ford rather than big stars who brought with them memories of their latest hits.”

For the role of paleontologist Alan Grant, inspired by real-life researcher Jack Horner, Spielberg handled names of actors as different as Kurt Rusell or William Hurt, although it was the New Zealander Sam Neill who took the cat to the water. Spielberg at all times thought of his old friend, the director Sir Richard Attenborough, for the character of the park’s owner, John Hammond, someone he describes as “a person who has a Walt Disney-esque vision of utopia. I modeled the character for the film as a cross between Walt Disney and Ross Perot.”

For mathematician catastrophist Ian Malcolm, his first choice was Jeff Goldblum: “Malcolm is the person who is always sure of what he says. That fatalism that leads him to say at all times that the situation will end in disaster. Perhaps the most complicated choice to make was that of the actress who would play Ellie Slater: “I never wanted an actress who was reminiscent of Linda Hamilton or Sigourney Weaver, an image of a tough woman. Ellie’s character is that of a person who loves the earth and plants. And when I met Laura Dern and I spent some time with her and I realized that she was the right actress. And I was right.”

One of the hardest moments of the shoot was whenHurricane Iniki swept through Kauai and as the director narrates “all the structures on the island were razed to the ground. It was the worst disaster I’ve ever seen.” However, despite the physical difficulties and the meteorological elements, filming finished 12 days ahead of schedule and under budget of $60 million (approximately 8,100 million pesetas). Spielberg’s main fear was that when faced with such an important challenge “events would spiral out of my control, as happened with ‘1941’, ‘Jaws’ or ‘Hook’. This time he was determined to prevent it. I sought to create a sense of discipline for the entire team that would help us control the project. So we started pre-production two years earlier with the storyboard of each sequence.

Regarding the velociraptors, one of the species of dinosaurs that maintains the tension in the film, Spielberg conceived them “like intelligent beings in their attacks. In a way they act just like Bengal tigers, like expert hunters.”

We all need love

About the thorn stuck that Steven Spielberg has in relation to the Oscars, he takes it philosophically: “I think I have to get used to the idea. Partly because my films are seen as big blockbusters. I think that ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ was a very personal project, and for me ‘ET’ is the most personal film I have ever made. But with the success it achieved, it is only seen as one of the 10 movies that have given the most money of all time. Perhaps if ‘ET’ hadn’t reached such heights, later projects such as ‘The Color Purple’ and ‘Empire of the Sun’ –adaptations respectively of the novels by Alice Walker and JG Ballard– would have been treated with more respect.

“People always accuse me of over-marketing my films but I don’t worry too much about it. I have a company run by a friend and the studio is in charge of all these issues. What little I know about this is that our toys are Kenner this time and that we have an agreement with McDonald’s. But I am also aware”, he continues, “that if I hadn’t agreed to do ‘Jurassic Park’ it would have been impossible for me to shoot ‘Schindler’s List’, based on the book by Thomas Keneally, ‘Schindler’s Ark’. My intention was to film it to commemorate the uprising in the Warsaw ghetto, to draw attention to the oblivion that sometimes falls into with regard to the Holocaust. 22% of American teenagers do not know that the Holocaust took place.

Spielberg has also been ironized at times for being a follower of great classics like David Lean: “Many people assume that I only watched David Lean’s films, but I was also interested in Antonioni or Fellini. However, now a new generation has emerged behind us who we could define as technocrats. We are the last dinosaurs that have known the cinema on the screens of the cinemas. The new generations have acquired their baggage through cinema on television and MTV, which is continually bombarding you with a torrent of images”.

This lack of recognition has not led him to envy the situation of other directors like Martin Scorsese: “In my opinion, Marty is the best film director in America today. I know my limitations and the type of cinema I can shoot and, vice versa, the same thing happens to him too. That is why we have always maintained our friendship over the years.