The date on which the pre-sale of tickets starts to see the new Marvel Studios film in Colombia

One of the most anticipated films by fans of Marvel Studios It is the fourth installment of the films of Thorthat after the open ending that this character had in “Avengers Endgame” will show what may be the conclusion in the adventures of the ‘god of thunder’, played in the UCM by Chris Hemsworth.

With details in the history of “Thor Love and Thunder” like the return of Jane Foster but now with the powers of the ‘thunder god’ and the involvement of Christian balethe tape Marvel It has generated a lot of expectation among fans of superhero movies.

The expectation of the fans was set on the new official look of the tape, something that arrived this may 23when Marvel Studios published the second trailer for the film, in which the new stage of the ‘God of Thunder’as well as the first images of Christian bale What Gorr, the butcher of gods.

Now, what many fans of Marvel Studios they hope to find out soon is the date on which they will be able to start buying their tickets to see the new film of the ‘god of thunder’ as soon as possible. Well, for those staunch followers of the UCM in Colombia, according to the social networks of CineColor (company in charge of distributing Disney films in our country)the presale of “Thor Love and Thunder” will start this Thursday June 23, 2022.

The synopsis of “Thor Love and Thunder” indicates that: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (“What We Do in the shadows”, “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. This spectacular installment of the MCU opens in theaters on July 8, 2022″.