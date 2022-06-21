Test to maneuver the Space Station with a ship did not go well

The Cygnus space freighter approaching the ISS on February 21, 2022. Image : POT.

NASA is currently evaluating the spacecraft’s capability Cygnus to serve as a propeller of the International Space Station, to which it is docked. P I was a recent test of this idea was arrested quickly, for reasons that are still unclear.

Engine firing of Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus NG CRS-17 spacecraft began at 11:20 a.m. ET on Monday, June 20. according to a release from the agency. Cygnus mission officials said “the cause of abortion has been understood and is under review,” added NASA, without providing further details. In an email to Gizmodoa NASA spokesman said the agency will provide further updates and information. on in the Blog of the space station at the end of this same week.

The purpose of the test was to assess the ability of the Cygnus spacecraft to serve as functional propellants of the ISS. The space station is equipped with its own propulsion system, but it is often inadequate for major position adjustments. the ISS which is found in orbit about 418km on the surface of the earth it occasionally needs to move, either for operational reasons or when it has to dodge other satellites or potentially space debris dangerous.

The ISS setup on June 3, showing the location of Cygnus-17 and Progress 81. Image : POT.

Such was the case just a few days ago. On June 16, a Russian Progress 81 spacecraft docked with the ISS fired its thrusters for 4 minutes and 34 seconds, in a procedure that provided additional distance from the predicted space debris trajectory, i.e. , a fragment of the old Russian satellite Cosmos 1408, which Russia He destroyed deliberately earlier this year in a brazen anti-satellite weapons test. Apparently, the crew “was never in any danger”, but without the orbital adjustment, “it was predicted that the fragment could have passed at about 800 meters of the station,” according to a release from NASA.

With so many satellites currently orbiting the Earth, and with so much useless junk and debris up there, these maneuvers are now commonplace. The problem is that Russia has threatened to leave the ISS (possibly in 2025), and since Progress vehicles are normally used as ISS boosters That presents a bit of a problem for NASA. Hence the test with the ship Cygnus.

The failed test with Cygnus doesn’t mean the spacecraft isn’t up to the task, but it would be nice to know what went wrong. That said, NASA is planning to try again. on Saturday, June 25, at which time the agency will restart Cygnus’ engines. If the test works, it will represent the first time a commercial spacecraft has been used to power the ISS. (At least to my knowledge). In addition, the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, has implied that ship Drago n of your company should also be able to perform propulsion tasks if requested.

This new scheduled test is not yet official, as NASA needs to discuss the new plan with its International Space Station partners. according to the statement . Assuming all goes well, the Cygnus expendable vehicle will depart the station with its cargo of garbage on June 28 and burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.