‘Spiderhead’: Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller told what was the most difficult scene to record in the Netflix movie | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The new Netflix movie, ‘Spiderhead’, introduces the audience to the twisted drug tests that Dr. Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth) performs on a group of inmates (something that is not so alien to reality, since it is there are real cases of clinical studies in prisoners).

Under the influence of Affectin, Humoril, Terrofloxx and more drugs, Jeff (Miles Teller), Lizzy (Jurnee Smolle) and even Steve Abnesti himself experience love, laughter, terror and more changes in their emotions.

Capturing these complex reactions on screen, like laughing uncontrollably at the story of a tragedy, forced the actors to face complex scenes. We share with you which were the most difficult for Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.

What was the most difficult scene to shoot from ‘Spiderhead’ according to Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller?

Expressing different emotions on camera is an inherent skill of acting work. However, that doesn’t mean it’s a piece of cake, especially when you have to change your mood in a matter of seconds, just like Chris Hemsworth had to do at the end of ‘Spiderhead’.

After a struggle with Jeff, Steve Absenti’s (Chris) MobiPak is damaged, causing the various substances in the device to send him on a roller coaster of emotions. Just this period in which his body is under the influence of the drug cocktail was crowned Hemsworth’s most difficult scene, as revealed in an interview for Netflix.

“I’m going through a number of different emotions, from extreme anger, fear, humor, love, all of that. They are all a kind of fusion and interaction. I remember the first time I read it, I was like, ‘This is going to be really cool or extremely melodramatic.’”

For his part, Miles Teller, who gives life to Jeff, found in the effects of Humoril, the most difficult thing to represent on screen. In his case, it was the scene where Jeff and Steve share laughter after Heather’s tragic suicide, with the sole purpose of passing the bitter pill of having witnessed her death.

In this conversation, Abnesti tells Jeff, laughing, that his saddest moment in life was when his father lied to him and told him they were going to go camping and instead left him in a foster home. .

The challenge for Miles was having to embrace this state of happiness and uncontrollable laughter for hours.

“Probably the Humoril scene with Chris, just because we had to laugh on cue for a couple of hours.”