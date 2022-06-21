Photos of Amber Heard, ex-wife of Johnny Depp, kissing Cara Delevingne

After losing the trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard broke the silence in a recent interview that she granted to the North American channel NBC News, a television space in which she assured that she still loved her ex-husband.

After six weeks in court, a jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages and defamation, and $2 million to Heard, who had countersued.

Given this, the actress also He pointed out in the interview that the “hatred” he was subjected to on social networks during the trial was not “fair”. “If someone is sure that I deserve all this hate, even if they think I’m lying, they couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that they think there has been fair representation on social media,” she said.

Filtered photos of Amber Heard kissing another woman

In 2020, an acquaintance of the actress assured that she had an extramarital relationship with two other people when she was still at home with Johnny Depp. It would be the tycoon Elon Musk and the model Cara Delevingne.

At the time, images of Heard with Musk were known, which were captured by the security cameras of the elevator of the building where she lived with Depp, in which they looked very affectionate.

Now, they have leaked another video taken from the same elevator, where Amber is seen making out with another woman who turned out to be Delevingne.

According to the American media, These images would confirm that Amber Heard did cheat on the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’although the billionaire denied it.

Before starting the trial for defamation of the actors, The Tesla CEO assured that his relationship with Heard only began after she and Depp separated.

Images of Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne were posted on the ‘Popcorned Planet’ YouTube channel.