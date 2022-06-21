Paul Walker will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023 and his daughter, Meadow, celebrated with old photos of the actor | Famous

In addition, it brought a unique problem to ‘Fast and Furious 7’, because its scenes had not been finished recording and the production had to resort to the interpreter’s brothers to do the missing parts and, with the help of special effects, they put the actor’s face on the screen.

But, without a doubt, those who have suffered the most from the absence of Paul Walker have been those close to him.

Paul Walker orphaned his daughter and Vin Diesel took care of her

One fact that perhaps not all of his fans know is that the Hollywood star became a father at the age of 25, after a brief relationship with Rebecca McBrain.

His daughter, named Meadow Walker, became his adoration for the next several years of his life. And it was not for less, because, after the separation of her mother, she obtained full custody of her little girl.

According to the newspaper ‘El País’, the actor even adapted his schedule and professional commitments to his daughter’s needs, in order to spend as much time as possible with her.

The death of Paul Walker did not leave Meadow, who was 15 years old at the time, helpless: Vin Diesel, her partner in ‘Fast and Furious’ became her legal guardian and welcomed her as part of his family.

This special bond was demonstrated in October 2021, when the young woman married Louis Thornton-Allan and walked down the aisle hand in hand with her former godfather.

Paul Walker will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Meadow celebrated it in networks

On June 17, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the artists who will be part of the Californian city’s Walk of Fame in 2023. One of them will be the late actor from ‘Fast and Furious’.

The news was received with great joy by Meadow Walker, who took the opportunity to share a couple of unpublished photos of his father on his Instagram account.

At the bottom of them, he wrote:

“Congratulations, daddy! I know that you as a young man would never have believed it possible, I also know that you are looking with your contagious smile, feeling embarrassed and grateful.

The comments section was filled with messages of affection towards Paul Walker, among which that of Vin Diesel stood out, who wrote:

“I can’t tell you how much this means. No, actually I can, I will at our next family dinner. Tears”.