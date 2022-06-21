‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Will there be a second season? The writer and director of the series respond

MThe last episode of the first season of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ will premiere on Disney+ tomorrow and there are people wondering if it will be the last thing we see of the character in the Star Wars universe.

When the series was announced, and even in recent months, all fans believed that ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ would be a unique and closed story in which they would fully tell the story of the Jedi Master during his exile on Tatooine.

However, the season has turned out to be a jumble of adventures and very exciting moments that, one chapter from its conclusion, doesn’t look like it’s going to end.

This has made many fans of the galactic universe begin to wonder if it fits the possibility of receivinga second season of this story by Disney Lucasfilm.

A question that has been answered by two of the most important people in the series, Joby Haroldscreenwriter, and deborah chowproject manager.

Joby Harold, on the continuity of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

This is what Harold said in the Collider medium about the second part of the series starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen:

“I get asked about it constantly. I’ve been thinking about this for so long as a closed story that my mind is so focused on this as some kind of limited series, which I have not thought beyond. But he is a great character. They’re all amazing characters,” he declared.

The enigmatic answer of the director of the series

For her part, Deborah Chow leaves the door a little more open than her partner:

“There are more stories you could tell. Obviously, there’s another 10 years before we get to A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even seeing him ride through the arena at times is interesting,” he confessed.

Tomorrow, with the end of the season, we will see if all the plots are closed And if we get those long-awaited cameos from Liam Neeson and Natalie Portman as Qui-Gon Jinn and Padmé Amidala.