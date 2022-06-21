MÓSTOLES/ The Playmobil ‘cliks’ take the City Museum back to the Middle Ages

Exhibitions, cinema, puppets and street theater are the main proposals that the Department of Culture brings this week in its Cultural Agenda, where a new exhibition of ‘The Cliks at the Museum‘, which this time will be centered on the Middle Ages.

The exhibition, which It can be seen from this Tuesday at the City Museum and will be enabled until July 31is part of the private collection of Rafael del Palacio Cecilia and Sara Pachón Pontes, two of the great collectors of this toy,

«Playmobil clicks are a toy with more than 40 years of existence and can be considered a playmate for many generations. Over the years it has become a cult and collection object due to its versatility and because in addition to being entertaining, it is also used to tell stories, to recreate what we imagine and dream of”, the organizers explain.

For its part, on Wednesday 22, at the Centro Sociocultural Norte Universidad, at 6:30 p.m., the “Filmoteca” program will present the film “Promised land”within the Environment cycle started two weeks ago.

Directed by Gus Van Sant, it tells the story of Steve Butler (Matt Damon), an executive of a large company who comes to a town with a co-worker to buy the drilling rights from the landowners, almost all ranchers, to extract fuel. In that town, devastated by the economic crisis of recent years, Steve will try to convince people of the benefits of fracking, forcing them to reconsider what his life has been like up to that moment.

‘Promised land’

Arte en Corto and street theater

On Thursday the 23rd, the Arte en Corto program will offer a puppet show at the Joan Miró Sociocultural Center at 6:00 p.m. “A story with a mask”, by Marimba marionetas. The plot of the play focuses on the investigation carried out by two friends, Ana and Miguel, about the disappearance of all the masks in their neighborhood; a story of popular appearance, but very current. Tickets are free until full capacity.

The programming of A Escena, will offer on Friday 24 in the Plaza de los Pájaros at 8:00 p.m., the street theater show «Glubs», which will be presented by the group Yllana. The play is directed by César Maroto, the choreography is by Jon Mitó and its performers are Sergio Alarcón, Elia Estrada, David Terol and Emmanuel Vizcaíno.

The two historic companies come together to create glubsa comedy street theater show. The first street show created by Yllana in its 30 years of existence and the sixth for Nacho Vilar Producciones, after successes such as Habitus Mundi or Typical.

Finally, the week’s program is completed with the usual offer of free guided cultural itineraries to the Andrés Torrejón House Museum and the City Museum, with the aim of disseminating the history and heritage of the city, will take place this Tuesday 21 (at 11:00 a.m.), Thursday 23 June (at 7:00 p.m.) and Friday 24 June (at 19:00 p.m.). 11:00 a.m.).

In addition, those interested in knowing the history and heritage of Móstoles will be able to participate on Saturday 25 (at 7:00 p.m.) in the Guided and free itinerary to the Old Town of the City and on Sunday 26 (at 11:00 a.m.) in the dramatized visit “Móstoles, 1808” to the Old Town of the City. Both with the aim of disseminating the history and heritage of our city.