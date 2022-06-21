Minecraft Will Have DLC From Lightyear￼ — We Are Not Ñoños

Approximate reading time: two minutes

Disney’s new Lightyear movie made its way to Minecraft this week, thanks to new DLC now available on the block game market.

Minecraft will have Lightyear DLC

This DLC comes with a couple of missions that will guide you through Buzz Lightyear’s story, as well as vehicles and character skins that will be familiar to you after seeing the new movie. This new DLC is now available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition of the game, although it is not currently available on all platforms that this version of the game is on.

A total of five story missions are included in this DLC which is now available on the Marketplace for players to purchase. That’s 1,340 in-game coins, according to the listing, which will set you back a maximum of $9.99, assuming you don’t have any in-game coins at the moment and need to top up your wallet.

Here is the trailer for the DLC:

In the Lightyear DLC, you can play through Buzz’s origin story and help him navigate an alien planet after an unfortunate crash landing. You can play through five missions as this Academy-trained hero, which includes a hostile jungle, swamp, and mine, as well as various alien settlements. Throughout each mission, you must navigate the terrain while fighting enemies and various bosses using various gadgets. Between missions, you can fly different planes and must avoid obstacles to reach your next objective safely. said a preview of the new crossover.

In addition to that content, Mojang said that the new DLC also comes with a character-themed Character Creator item that players will find in their inventories.

While this DLC is only available on the Bedrock Edition, it is not available on the Nintendo Switch. Mojang attributed this issue “to a recent battle with Emperor Zurg,” but provided no real reason for the DLC’s absence.

However, the post said that Lightyear DLC is coming to the Nintendo Switch platform soon, so those on that platform will get their crossover soon enough.

What do you think of this new DLC? Leave your opinion in the comments.