Migraine attacks may occur 24 hours after consuming trigger foods

Some foods can trigger migraine attacks, nutrition is essential to control and prevent.

Wanda González, nutritionist, dietician and exercise physiologist. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Within the nutrition of people in their daily lives, it can directly impact their health states, as well as generate gradual or immediate improvement against conditions that affect the quality of life of patients who live with some comorbidities, or chronic conditions, such as Migraine.

In this condition in which there are headaches, headaches, regular headaches of varying intensity, accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea, sensitivity to light or even to sounds “it is a neurological condition, where that sensory part of the brain is more hyperexcitable , more sensitive,” said Dr. Franchesca Fiorito, a neurologist sub-specialist in headacheswho maintains that nutrition is extremely important, because having a control by feeding and processes non-pharmacological decreases the prevalence of migraine attacks.

“It is important for the patient to know that a food sensitivity begins to manifest approximately 24 hours after we have consumed it, to be aware of what I am eating that may have caused the episode, and it should not be eliminated in its entirety” affirms the Lcda . Wanda González, nutritionist, dietitian.

If the patient has sensitivities to some products or foods, they activate cytokines that can influence the development of migraine episodes, because they can trigger inflammation, or activate pain receptors that start or worsen a migraine attack.

Some natural components influence this treatment process or trigger headaches, as some of these influence inflammation or activation processes of pain, for example, tyramine or stamina, which are present in the following foods natural, such as:

cheeses;

aged cheeses;

red wine or alcohol;

processed meats;

chocolate;

coffee;

broad beans;

yogurt;

spinach;

tomatoes;

avocado;

onion.

This is determined thanks to an individualized diagnosis, according to the characteristics of each one of the patients, it does not mean that it should be eliminated from the diet in its entirety, a process should be carried out with the patient, adapting him to a healthy diet that guarantees a quality of life, with this chronic condition.

Specialists and patients cannot get carried away by elimination diets, which restrict eating with certain products, based on the sensation of developing some sensitivity to the food eaten seconds before the migraine episode begins, it must be taken into account that if it is ingested A food this sensitization process begins up to 24 hours later.

The greatest recommendation is to make a control diary, in order to locate those food and environmental factors that may be exacerbating the condition and disabling the patient.

See the full program: