Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep star in the first trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’

The turn from absurd comedies to political satire could not have been better for the career of Adam McKay, at least if we look at the attention received by the awards circuit. So much the big bet What the vice of power were contenders at the Oscars, and with these precedents the director of brothers for balls has landed on Netflix along with a most attractive production. It is because of the plot (which narrates how the world prepares for the arrival of a comet that will possibly trigger the apocalypse) as well as, above all, the amazing cast. And it is that in don’t look up all of Hollywood is involved, although the first official trailer revealed by Netflix prefers to focus on a few actors.

During TUDUM 2021, the platform could not resist publishing the trailer for one of its most anticipated films for the end of the year; the one that will probably precipitate his presence at the Oscars (or at least the Golden Globes, if they are still around by then). The trailer of don’t look upin this way, is reduced to practically a scene in which the astronomers played by Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence They visit the Oval Office of the White House to warn of the arrival of the comet. There they are received by the president of the USA, meryl streepand by an impertinent chief of staff who happens to be his son and who embodies Jonah Hill.

The meeting is a disaster, without the astronomers managing to make the president aware of the seriousness of the situation, and it is a good example of the mood that we will find ourselves in don’t look up. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in Dec. 24 (before, from day 10 of that same month, it is expected to briefly circulate in theaters), and other performers that make up its cast are Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman and even Ariana Grande. You can see the trailer below these lines, and prepare for the apocalypse.