Kim Kardashian responds to accusations of damaging Marilyn’s dress

kardashian She also opened up about her weight loss and the backlash she received after revealing that she dropped over 18 pounds just to get into the dress. “I saw it as a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was very important to me.”

Kim Kardashian damaged the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the 2022 Met Gala

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/)



The beauty mogul went on to express that the transformation taught her a lot about her lifestyle. “Since then, I have continued to eat very healthy. I have lost 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food that I was eating. I just completely changed my lifestyle,” she noted.

The interview of kardashian occurs after the collector Scott Fornter alleged that the dress she wore Marilyn in 1962, it was badly damaged after being loaned to the member of Keeping Up With the Kardashians for the most important night of fashion.

In the photos that Fortner He stated they were taken on June 12, the dress appeared to have tears in the sleeve and in the closure, in addition, several crystals were missing. The fashion historian also shared images taken of the dress before the appearance of kardashian at the Met Gala showing off the flawless look.