Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress and this is what actually happened

More than a month after the celebration of the MET Gala 2022the outfits and looks that celebrities wore on the red carpet continue to give something to talk about, especially the dress he wore kim kardashian.

As you will surely remember, Kim Kardashian wore the iconic dress with which she Marilyn Monroe singing Happy Birthday Mr President to John F. Kennedy, something that undoubtedly surprised several followers of the gala and even outraged another for the damage to the piece.

And it is that more than Kim Kardashian wore it, the dress is a historical piece, so taking it out of the place where it was stored and exposing it to daylight, cameras and even skin and sweat from the kardashianthey would surely affect the dress.

After the gala, it was revealed that kim kardashian had seriously damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress, as several crystals were allegedly dislodged and the seams ripped.

Even the fashion historian, scott fortnerstated that the dress had tears in the dress and in the closure, in addition to the lack of crystals.

Faced with these accusations, Kim Kardashian finally broke the silence and assured that she did not damage the dress.

Kim Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe’s dress

In an interview for Today, Kim Kardashian assured that she did not damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress and that contrary to popular belief, she and all the staff were very careful with its use.

Even that the socialite used it for only a couple of minutes at the MET Gala 2022.

“It was quite a process. I showed up on the red carpet in a robe and slippers and put on the dress at the bottom of the carpet, walked up the stairs. I probably had it on for three or four minutes, and then changed at the top of the stairs.”

“No… Ripley (and I) work very well together. There were handlers with gloves who put it on me.”

“I respect her (Marilyn). I understand how much this dress means to American history and with the theme of being American, I thought what’s more American than Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the President of the United States.”

Who damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress?

A representative from the Ripley Believe It or Not Museum said that Kim Kardashian was not responsible for the damage to Marilyn Monroe’s dress, but that it was at the same time.

According to the representative, the dress only shows the wear and tear of time, but not damage by Kim Kardashian.

