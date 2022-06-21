In May of this year, Kim Kardashian surprised everyone by posing in one of the most iconic dresses on the Met Gala red carpet. The founder of SKIMS She wore the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy.

The look was loved by many and hated by others, since days later some videos emerged of how the dress did not fit the socialite and a few weeks ago Some photographs were leaked in which some damage to the dress can be seen and users on social networks blame Kim.

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence About Marilyn Monroe’s Damaged Dress

Despite claims that ‘The Kardashians’ star ruined the late actress’s iconic gown during the 2022 Met Gala, Kim denies ruining the piece. During an interview with Today, the socialite noted that she worked closely with the museum Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! to prevent the dress from being damaged.

Kardashian also said in the interview that she only wore the dress for a few minutes before changing into a replica.

During the interview in TodayKim said one of the reasons she was “so happy” to wear the dress was because many of her young fans didn’t really know who Marilyn Monroe was. “That was the most shocking thing for me”Kim said, noting that she wanted to honor Marilyn’s legacy. “I respect her, I understand how much this dress means to American history,” he added.

On the other hand, Ripley’s museum, which bought the dress for $4.8 million in 2016 and gave Kim permission to wear it to the Met Gala, defended the star. In a June 16 statement, the museum wrote that Kim “did not damage the garment in any way in the short period of time it was worn to the Met Gala.”