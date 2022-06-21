Kim Kardashian and Kanye West together for their daughter North

The 50 shortest celebrities: they measure less than 1.60

If they tell us a year and a bit ago that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West they were not going to be an ‘item’, we would have freaked out. While it is true that what we learn over time is that anything can happen and that “life takes a thousand turns”, as they say, this couple – who gave us so many great moments in the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ – It seemed like one of those that last and evolve over time. You see, nothing happens, if evolution is divergent life relocates you and pimpam but, go, commentable is the least.

The fact is that after separating, they have given us several somewhat shady chapters, such as Kanye’s bullying or his threatening posts towards Pete Davidson. Thankfully, that’s in the past—and now Kim has even posted a Father’s Day post congratulating Kanye—but what we didn’t see coming was their daughter North West’s basketball game. Although they were practically next to each other in the stands, according to a source consulted by TMZ, “they spoke a few times during the game, but for the most part they were quite quiet and focused on North.”

The videos and memes have not been long in coming. Have you seen this content on Twitter or TikTok?

The truth is that it says a lot about them that they come to see their daughter and put aside the great differences that separate them today to support their little girl. With “big” we mean those actions that he has promoted, such as making a video in which a plasticine figure of Pete Davidson is buried alive (ugh), to give an example…

Kanye recently abandoned this narrative, and we understand that thanks to that today they have a cordial relationship for the sake of their children. Good for them! How will everything continue?

